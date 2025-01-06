Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and manage pricing strategies for the Mediterranean lanes, ensuring competitive and profitable rates.

• Collaborate with the sales and operations teams to provide accurate and timely rate quotations for customers.

• Monitor market trends, competitor pricing, and freight rate fluctuations to make informed recommendations.

• Manage shipping space allocation and optimize capacity utilization in coordination with relevant teams.

• Negotiate rates with customers, agents, and other stakeholders while maintaining profitable margins.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, carriers, and partners.

• Prepare reports and analyses on pricing performance, market conditions, and operational efficiency.

• Ensure compliance with company policies, trade regulations, and industry standards.