Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Navigos Search

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
800 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and manage pricing strategies for the Mediterranean lanes, ensuring competitive and profitable rates.
• Collaborate with the sales and operations teams to provide accurate and timely rate quotations for customers.
• Monitor market trends, competitor pricing, and freight rate fluctuations to make informed recommendations.
• Manage shipping space allocation and optimize capacity utilization in coordination with relevant teams.
• Negotiate rates with customers, agents, and other stakeholders while maintaining profitable margins.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, carriers, and partners.
• Prepare reports and analyses on pricing performance, market conditions, and operational efficiency.
• Ensure compliance with company policies, trade regulations, and industry standards.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field (preferred).
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in pricing or cargo space control for shipping lines or related industries.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

