Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and manage pricing strategies for the Mediterranean lanes, ensuring competitive and profitable rates.
• Collaborate with the sales and operations teams to provide accurate and timely rate quotations for customers.
• Monitor market trends, competitor pricing, and freight rate fluctuations to make informed recommendations.
• Manage shipping space allocation and optimize capacity utilization in coordination with relevant teams.
• Negotiate rates with customers, agents, and other stakeholders while maintaining profitable margins.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, carriers, and partners.
• Prepare reports and analyses on pricing performance, market conditions, and operational efficiency.
• Ensure compliance with company policies, trade regulations, and industry standards.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in pricing or cargo space control for shipping lines or related industries.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
