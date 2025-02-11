Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH I-O Data Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 10 – Tòa nhà ZEN PLAZA, Số 54 - 56 Đường Nguyễn Trãi – Quận 1 – TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Key Responsibilities

· Manage and maintain electronic and physical filing systems, including organizing and archiving documents

· Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data

· Gather invoices, process office payments, bank transactions in a timely manner

· Schedule appointments, meetings, and travel arrangements for management and employees

· Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

· Assist with the coordination of office supplies, equipment, and vendor relationships

· Provide support for special projects and ad-hoc administrative tasks as needed

· Maintain electronic and paper record keeping systems

· Ensure office policies and procedures are followed

· Liaise with IT and facilities vendors to coordinate repairs and maintenance

Priority will be given to candidates with the following experience:

Sales Administration in Television, LCD Monitor and IT related hardware device maker.

Provide administrative support to the sales team, including preparing sales reports, managing sales records, and addressing customer inquiries.

Assist in organizing and supporting sales events, conferences, and exhibitions.

· Logistics Administration:

Assist with import-export procedures and customs declarations.

Prepare import-export documents (e.g., foreign trade contracts, purchase orders, invoices, packing lists, etc.)

Coordinate with forwarding agents to handle customs clearance, export-import procedures, and shipment receiving and dispatching tasks

Vị trí: Quản trị viên

Các trách nhiệm chính:

• Quản lý và duy trì hệ thống lưu trữ tài liệu điện tử và vật lý, bao gồm việc sắp xếp và lưu trữ tài liệu

• Tạo và cập nhật hồ sơ với thông tin nhân sự, tài chính và các dữ liệu khác

• Thu thập hóa đơn, xử lý thanh toán, giao dịch ngân hàng đúng hạn

• Lên lịch hẹn cho các cuộc họp và sắp xếp đi lại cho quản lý và nhân viên

• Quản lý các cuộc gọi và thư từ (e-mail, thư, gói hàng v.v.)

• Hỗ trợ trong việc quản lý văn phòng phẩm, thiết bị và mối quan hệ với các nhà cung cấp

• Hỗ trợ cho các dự án đặc biệt và các nhiệm vụ hành chính tùy theo nhu cầu

• Đảm bảo tuân thủ các chính sách và quy trình văn phòng

• Liên lạc với các nhà cung cấp IT và văn phòng làm việc để phối hợp sửa chữa và bảo trì

Được ưu tiên nếu có kinh nghiệm làm việc trong các vai trò sau:

• Quản lý bán hàng tại các nhà sản xuất thiết bị phần cứng liên quan đến Tivi, Màn hình LCD và CNTT.

Hỗ trợ hành chính cho đội ngũ kinh doanh, bao gồm chuẩn bị báo cáo bán hàng, quản lý hồ sơ bán hàng và giải đáp thắc mắc của khách hàng.

Hỗ trợ tổ chức và tham gia các sự kiện bán hàng, hội nghị và triển lãm.

• Quản trị viên trong công ty xuất-nhập khẩu:

Hỗ trợ các công việc liên quan đến thủ tục XNK, khai báo Hải quan

Chuẩn bị chứng từ xuất nhập khẩu (hợp đồng ngoại thương, purchase order, invoice, packing list,...)

Liên hệ đại lý forwarder để làm thủ tục thông quan xuất nhập khẩu, thủ tục xuất và nhận hàng,...

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· At least 2-3 years of experience in an office admin or sales admin role

· Must be fluent in English

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Strong organizational and multitasking abilities

· Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

· Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

· Strong in time management skill

· Ability to work under pressure and maintain enthusiasm.

• Ít nhất 2-3 năm kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực liên quan

• Phải thông thạo tiếng Anh

• Kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt

• Tỉ mỉ, cẩn thận và có kỹ năng giải quyết vấn đề

• Sử dụng thành thạo Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian tốt

• Khả năng làm việc dưới áp lực và duy trì nhiệt huyết.

Tại Công Ty TNHH I-O Data Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: 8:00 – 17:00 Monday to Friday. The rest time be under VN public holidays and special company holiday

- Net salary: from 8.000,000 ~ (Insurance based on full salary).

- Others benefit such as lunch, transportation and telephone allowance are included.

- 13th-month salary, annual salary review.

- Start working day ASAP.

- Thời gian làm việc: 8:00 - 17:00 từ thứ Hai đến thứ Sáu. Thời gian nghỉ còn lại tuân theo ngày lễ quy định của VN và ngày nghỉ đặc biệt của công ty.

- Lương NET: từ 8.000.000 trở lên tùy theo năng lực (Bảo hiểm đóng đủ theo mức lương).

- Bao gồm các phúc lợi khác: ăn trưa, trợ cấp đi lại và điện thoại.

- Lương tháng 13, có xét tăng lương hàng năm.

- Ngày bắt đầu làm việc: Càng sớm càng tốt.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH I-O Data Việt Nam

