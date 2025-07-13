Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KinderWorld Education Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/08/2025
KinderWorld Education Group

Trợ giảng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại KinderWorld Education Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Đường Vùng Trung 3, KĐT mới Phú Mỹ An, Phường Hòa Hải, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist the foreign teacher with preparation of materials and resources for lessons; assist to monitor the completion of work by students.
Assist with the delivery of lessons by helping to keep students on task and supporting individual students or small groups of students to achieve the lesson objectives in cooperation with and guidance from the foreign teacher.
Support communication between foreign teacher and parents of Vietnamese students and vice versa.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree
Good command of English
Relevant experience is an advantage
Workplace: Singapore Vietnam International School - Vung Trung 3 Street, KDT Phu My An, Hoa Hai, Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang
Working time: From Monday to Friday (8:00 to 17:00)

Tại KinderWorld Education Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
13th month salary, Insurance as required by Labour Law
18 Annual Leave per year
Staff\'s children can enjoy the benefit of studying at Singapore International Schools
Working in international working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KinderWorld Education Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KinderWorld Education Group

KinderWorld Education Group

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Gamuda Gardens 2 Road, Gamuda Gardens, Km 4.4 Phap Van, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

