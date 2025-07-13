Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại KinderWorld Education Group
- Đà Nẵng: Đường Vùng Trung 3, KĐT mới Phú Mỹ An, Phường Hòa Hải, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assist the foreign teacher with preparation of materials and resources for lessons; assist to monitor the completion of work by students.
Assist with the delivery of lessons by helping to keep students on task and supporting individual students or small groups of students to achieve the lesson objectives in cooperation with and guidance from the foreign teacher.
Support communication between foreign teacher and parents of Vietnamese students and vice versa.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good command of English
Relevant experience is an advantage
Workplace: Singapore Vietnam International School - Vung Trung 3 Street, KDT Phu My An, Hoa Hai, Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang
Working time: From Monday to Friday (8:00 to 17:00)
Tại KinderWorld Education Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary, Insurance as required by Labour Law
18 Annual Leave per year
Staff\'s children can enjoy the benefit of studying at Singapore International Schools
Working in international working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KinderWorld Education Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
