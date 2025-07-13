Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Đường Vùng Trung 3, KĐT mới Phú Mỹ An, Phường Hòa Hải, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist the foreign teacher with preparation of materials and resources for lessons; assist to monitor the completion of work by students.

Assist with the delivery of lessons by helping to keep students on task and supporting individual students or small groups of students to achieve the lesson objectives in cooperation with and guidance from the foreign teacher.

Support communication between foreign teacher and parents of Vietnamese students and vice versa.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree

Good command of English

Relevant experience is an advantage

Workplace: Singapore Vietnam International School - Vung Trung 3 Street, KDT Phu My An, Hoa Hai, Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang

Working time: From Monday to Friday (8:00 to 17:00)

Tại KinderWorld Education Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

13th month salary, Insurance as required by Labour Law

18 Annual Leave per year

Staff\'s children can enjoy the benefit of studying at Singapore International Schools

Working in international working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KinderWorld Education Group

