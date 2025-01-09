Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identifying business opportunities by researching prospects and generating leads.
Reaching out to new clients and making presentations or pitches outlining the benefits of products and services.
Selling products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects.
Negotiating with prospects, providing quotations, and getting first orders.
Effectively and strategically presenting opportunities to Demand clients.
Working directly with Demand Partners to build relationships and provide excellent customer service, which results in high publisher approval rates, timely receipt of ad tags, and campaign management and optimization.
Optimizing, tracking, and analyzing client campaign performance with the client’s suggestion regarding increased performance.
Coordinating with internal and external stakeholders to launch new campaigns and troubleshoot existing campaigns including discrepancy management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree
Fluent in English is a must
Min. 2-3 years experience in a digital advertising agency.
Extensive network and established relationships within the digital advertising agency community.
Good communication and presentation skills, self-driven and highly motivated with good initiative and execution skills.
Numerate and analytical: Understanding online performance metrics and advertising investment decisions is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng: Tới 25 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Quyền lợi
Laptop provided
Salary review: twice per financial year
Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary
Most valuable person/team awards per half-year
Annual company trip, annual health check
Club allowance, chance to join club activities with cost bearing up to $20/month
Other benefits will be complied with internal regulations and local labor laws

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng4, tòa nhà Ngọc Khánh Plaza, Số 1 Phạm Huy Thông, phường Ngọc Khánh, quận Ba Đình, thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

