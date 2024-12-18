Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs
Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media
Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns
Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services
Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data
Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations
Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences
Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections
Collaborate with team members to achieve better results
Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficiency in English
Excellent knowledge of MS Office, MS Excel
Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
Fast learner and passion for sales
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations
2 years experience in distributors sales
Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary during the probation period.
Participation in social insurance and health insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI