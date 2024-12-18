Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs
Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media
Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns
Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services
Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data
Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations
Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences
Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections
Collaborate with team members to achieve better results
Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams

Proven experience as a Sales Executive or relevant role
Proficiency in English
Excellent knowledge of MS Office, MS Excel
Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
Fast learner and passion for sales
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations
2 years experience in distributors sales

14 days of annual leave.
100% salary during the probation period.
Participation in social insurance and health insurance

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

