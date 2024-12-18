Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

At CBRE, you are empowered to take your career path into your own hands. Our people enjoy workplace flexibility in a global organization with tremendous scale providing corporate real estate and property services. Each day you will work in an inclusive and collaborative environment with supportive teammates and be challenged to grow and be your best every day.

We have opportunities for potential Sale Executives to be responsible for the Residential properties. The primary focus of this role is on service quality, whilst ensuring efficient management The successful candidate will enjoy working within a great team with a defined career development pathway.

- Deal with customer to sell property products (apartment, villa, etc.) assigned by Sales department.

- Handle and follow up inquiries from clients for condominium, villa.

- Maintain and develop relationship with landlords and clients.

- Develop the clients' database.

- Support to organize events for related projects.

- Join the meeting with landlord / clients as requirement.

- Other jobs as required and assigned by the business line leader./p