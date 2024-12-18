Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- |,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

At CBRE, you are empowered to take your career path into your own hands. Our people enjoy workplace flexibility in a global organization with tremendous scale providing corporate real estate and property services. Each day you will work in an inclusive and collaborative environment with supportive teammates and be challenged to grow and be your best every day.
We have opportunities for potential Sale Executives to be responsible for the Residential properties. The primary focus of this role is on service quality, whilst ensuring efficient management The successful candidate will enjoy working within a great team with a defined career development pathway.
- Deal with customer to sell property products (apartment, villa, etc.) assigned by Sales department.
- Handle and follow up inquiries from clients for condominium, villa.
- Maintain and develop relationship with landlords and clients.
- Develop the clients' database.
- Support to organize events for related projects.
- Join the meeting with landlord / clients as requirement.
- Other jobs as required and assigned by the business line leader./p

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University diploma.
- Willingness to occasionally participate in networking, business and social events outside of regular working hours.
- Pro-active, flexible, good team spirit
- Good English proficiency
- Excellent interpersonal skills/p

Tại Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Healthcare Plan
Máy tính xách tay
Laptop

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH CBRE Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 13, tòa nhà A&B, 76A Lê Lai, Quận 1, TP.HCM, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

