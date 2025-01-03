Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Koru Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Koru Education is looking for an experienced Study Abroad Consultant to join its expanding Ho Chi Minh City team. In this role, you will report to and work in close collaboration with Koru Education’s Director of the HCMC office. The person we are looking for should have a proven record of success as a student counsellor and a strong commitment to a career in the international education industry.

Specific responsibilities include:

o Provide complete and accurate information to students and their families about all aspects of studying overseas, either face-to-face, online or over telephone

o Understand prospective students’ needs and abilities and advise them on their study options

o Assist students with enrolment and visa application procedures

o Keep up to date with destination country regulations, including visa regulations

o Support clients throughout the application process and maintain a high level of communication with them

o Ensure that the students have a thoroughly successful study experience in order to maximize customer satisfaction and referrals

o Take part in promotional events or presentations, both in and out of office

o Attend training sessions from Koru’s education partners

o Create and update a clients database, maintain records and perform various administrative duties