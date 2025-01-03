Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Koru Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Koru Education
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 157 Võ Thị Sáu, Ward 6, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Koru Education is looking for an experienced Study Abroad Consultant to join its expanding Ho Chi Minh City team. In this role, you will report to and work in close collaboration with Koru Education’s Director of the HCMC office. The person we are looking for should have a proven record of success as a student counsellor and a strong commitment to a career in the international education industry.
Specific responsibilities include:
o Provide complete and accurate information to students and their families about all aspects of studying overseas, either face-to-face, online or over telephone
o Understand prospective students’ needs and abilities and advise them on their study options
o Assist students with enrolment and visa application procedures
o Keep up to date with destination country regulations, including visa regulations
o Support clients throughout the application process and maintain a high level of communication with them
o Ensure that the students have a thoroughly successful study experience in order to maximize customer satisfaction and referrals
o Take part in promotional events or presentations, both in and out of office
o Attend training sessions from Koru’s education partners
o Create and update a clients database, maintain records and perform various administrative duties
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excellent English language skills, both oral and written
- Strong sales ability
- A minimum of two years’ experience in the overseas studies consultancy industry
- Good knowledge of overseas education systems, particularly Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK
- Well-organised, able to work as part of a team as well as independently
- Excellent communication and relational skills
- Passionate about helping young people through education
- Committed to providing the highest quality customer service
- Flexible, has initiative and problem-solving ability
- Strong sense of responsibility and dedication
- Maintain at all times professional and ethical behaviour
Tại Koru Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Koru Education
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
