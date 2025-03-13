Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 53 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Summary:
Location: 53 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Application Deadline: March 31, 2023
Position: Full-Time Executive Staff
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Languages: Fluent Vietnamese, Proficient English
Application Language: English
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly motivated and organized Community Operations Execution to play a vital role in supporting our growing community. This role will be instrumental in executing various initiatives across marketing, communication, community management, event production, and partnership development. The ideal candidate is a proactive problem-solver with excellent communication skills, a passion for community building, and a strong ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Responsibilities:
1. Marketing & Communication:
Content: Assist in the creation and curation of engaging content for various platforms (e.g., social media, website, blog, newsletters).
Internal & External Communication: Support the development and execution of communication plans to keep internal teams and the community informed.
Marketing Campaigns: Help implement marketing campaigns to promote community initiatives and events.
Marketing Events: Assist in the planning and execution of marketing events, both online and offline.
2. Community Management:
Reporting: Collect and analyze data to generate reports on community engagement and performance.
Documentation: Maintain accurate documentation of community processes, guidelines, and best practices.
Process: Contribute to the development and improvement of community management processes.
Tech Systems, Channels & Tools: Support the management and optimization of community platforms, channels, and tools.
3. Event & Program Production:
Community Events: Assist in the planning, logistics, and execution of community events.
Show Organization: Support the organization and production of shows and performances.
Partnership Events: Collaborate with partners to organize and execute joint events.
4. Partnership & External Development:
Artist: Support the development and management of relationships with artists.
School: Help establish and maintain partnerships with schools and educational institutions.
Organization (Company, Corporate): Assist in identifying, contacting, and building relationships with potential corporate partners.
Helper, Supporter: Coordinate with volunteers and supporters to ensure smooth event execution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Vietnam [and English, if applicable].
Strong organizational and time-management skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in using social media platforms and other relevant tools.
Passion for community building and engagement.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Free access to all dance classes
Two weeks off for Christmas (based on the Dancenter calendar); 12 paid leave days per year
Pro-rated 13th-month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN

CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 53 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-tai-ho-chi-minh-job335898
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kindy City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kindy City
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tbyt Mei-medic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tbyt Mei-medic
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Du Lịch Sài Gòn Thời Đại làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Du Lịch Sài Gòn Thời Đại
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TÂN KIM XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TÂN KIM XANH
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu Công Ty TTNHH Công Nghệ Giải Pháp Citynow
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Bán lẻ SammiShop làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bán lẻ SammiShop
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
15 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tân Phạm Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tân Phạm Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Tiim làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Tiim
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Livity làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Livity
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SANOTEL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SANOTEL VIỆT NAM
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần V Lotus Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần V Lotus Holdings
13 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty CỔ PHẦN TONY WEDDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty CỔ PHẦN TONY WEDDING
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HEM-APPAREL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu HEM-APPAREL CO., LTD
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK
10 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ 4U làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ 4U
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Công nghệ tin học và viễn thông DHK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ tin học và viễn thông DHK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Y Sinh ABT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Y Sinh ABT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ DBT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ DBT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Thiết kế Xây dựng An Khoa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Thiết kế Xây dựng An Khoa
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAM GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAM GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Ánh Sáng Châu Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 29 - 45 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Ánh Sáng Châu Á
29 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Tnhh Sài Gòn Trade làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tnhh Sài Gòn Trade
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DYM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DYM VIỆT NAM
11 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ SAO PHƯƠNG NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ SAO PHƯƠNG NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẦM HƯƠNG SINH HỌC TTT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẦM HƯƠNG SINH HỌC TTT
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm