Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 53 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Summary:
Location: 53 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Application Deadline: March 31, 2023
Position: Full-Time Executive Staff
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Languages: Fluent Vietnamese, Proficient English
Application Language: English
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly motivated and organized Community Operations Execution to play a vital role in supporting our growing community. This role will be instrumental in executing various initiatives across marketing, communication, community management, event production, and partnership development. The ideal candidate is a proactive problem-solver with excellent communication skills, a passion for community building, and a strong ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Responsibilities:
1. Marketing & Communication:
Content: Assist in the creation and curation of engaging content for various platforms (e.g., social media, website, blog, newsletters).
Internal & External Communication: Support the development and execution of communication plans to keep internal teams and the community informed.
Marketing Campaigns: Help implement marketing campaigns to promote community initiatives and events.
Marketing Events: Assist in the planning and execution of marketing events, both online and offline.
2. Community Management:
Reporting: Collect and analyze data to generate reports on community engagement and performance.
Documentation: Maintain accurate documentation of community processes, guidelines, and best practices.
Process: Contribute to the development and improvement of community management processes.
Tech Systems, Channels & Tools: Support the management and optimization of community platforms, channels, and tools.
3. Event & Program Production:
Community Events: Assist in the planning, logistics, and execution of community events.
Show Organization: Support the organization and production of shows and performances.
Partnership Events: Collaborate with partners to organize and execute joint events.
4. Partnership & External Development:
Artist: Support the development and management of relationships with artists.
School: Help establish and maintain partnerships with schools and educational institutions.
Organization (Company, Corporate): Assist in identifying, contacting, and building relationships with potential corporate partners.
Helper, Supporter: Coordinate with volunteers and supporters to ensure smooth event execution.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Vietnam [and English, if applicable].
Strong organizational and time-management skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in using social media platforms and other relevant tools.
Passion for community building and engagement.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Free access to all dance classes
Two weeks off for Christmas (based on the Dancenter calendar); 12 paid leave days per year
Pro-rated 13th-month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM ĐAN
