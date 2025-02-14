Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Găng Tay Sri Trang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities

• Develop and execute marketing campaigns across various channels (digital, print, social media, email, etc.)

• Coordinate with internal teams (content, design, sales) to ensure cohesive and effective campaigns, Preferably Adobe illustrator and Adobe Premiere Pro

• Manage campaign timelines, budgets, and deliverables

• Ensure all content aligns with brand guidelines and campaign objectives

• Monitor and analyze campaign performance using analytics tools

• Prepare detailed reports on campaign effectiveness, including key metrics such as ROI, engagement, and conversion rates

• Conduct market research to identify target audiences and understand market trends

• Develop strategies to engage and retain customers through personalized marketing efforts

• Manage customer feedback from various channels and use insights to improve campaign performance

• Work closely with the sales team to align marketing efforts with sales goals

Abode Premier, Photoshop

Can livestream to sell product, has experience build program in E-commerce, hard working

Take responsibility , well data analysis.

Able to write content on Facebook

Experience: 1-3 years, Freshers are also welcome

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Hàng gia dụng / Chăm sóc cá nhân

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh