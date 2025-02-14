Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Găng Tay Sri Trang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Găng Tay Sri Trang Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 46 Cao Bá Nhạ, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Responsibilities
• Develop and execute marketing campaigns across various channels (digital, print, social media, email, etc.)
• Coordinate with internal teams (content, design, sales) to ensure cohesive and effective campaigns, Preferably Adobe illustrator and Adobe Premiere Pro
• Manage campaign timelines, budgets, and deliverables
• Ensure all content aligns with brand guidelines and campaign objectives
• Monitor and analyze campaign performance using analytics tools
• Prepare detailed reports on campaign effectiveness, including key metrics such as ROI, engagement, and conversion rates
• Conduct market research to identify target audiences and understand market trends
• Develop strategies to engage and retain customers through personalized marketing efforts
• Manage customer feedback from various channels and use insights to improve campaign performance
• Work closely with the sales team to align marketing efforts with sales goals
Abode Premier, Photoshop
Can livestream to sell product, has experience build program in E-commerce, hard working
Take responsibility , well data analysis.
Able to write content on Facebook
Experience: 1-3 years, Freshers are also welcome
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Hàng gia dụng / Chăm sóc cá nhân
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Găng Tay Sri Trang Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Găng Tay Sri Trang Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
