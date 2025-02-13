Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN

CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 3B Lý Tự Trọng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As Community Associate presents Meander’s spirit in these daily activities:
● Provide an excellent guest experience for all guests by greeting them warmly and providing assistance as needed
● Conduct operational needs in an efficient and accurate manner to present as little difficulty to the guest as possible
● Meet with and solicit comments from guests regularly to determine guest satisfaction with services and facilities
● Respond to situations as they arise and manage guest conflict
● Hosting member gatherings for co-working space
● Assist with administrative tasks including copying, faxing, sorting and distributing mails, preparing meeting room
● Maintain reception area and all areas in a clean and tidy manner at all times
Additional Duties:
● Laundry: assist housekeeping with sorting company linen and terry as well as general cleaning/maintenance of the Hostel and Commercial Laundry facilities.
● Cross-train on the duties of all non-management staff members and performs those duties as needed or when requested by supervision
● Room cleaning

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● You are fluent in both written and spoken English, other languages are a great advantage
● You pay attention to details, stay focused and learn quickly
● You like to help and love to connect with people, you can explain anything to anyone, and are comfortable with communicating in writing as well as on the phone
● You are motivated and driven. You volunteer for new challenges without having to be asked. You are going to take ownership of your time and aim to make a difference.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● A workplace environment that values creative problem solving and open communication
● Annual team building and outing trip
● Visible impact of your amazing effort
● Opportunities to grow fast and try on different hats
● Network and join community events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN

CÔNG TY TNHH MEANDER SÀI GÒN

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3B Lý Tự Trọng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

