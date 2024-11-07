Tuyển Thiết kế và Kiến trúc CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Thiết kế và Kiến trúc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế và Kiến trúc Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 12, tòa nhà Daeha Business Center, 360 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế và Kiến trúc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Surveying and measuring project site.
Works with clients to determine initial goals and requirements for the space to be designed.
Undertake design project from concept layout to completion (Conceptualize and sketch design plans.)
Define project requirements and schedule during the “brief”.
Consults with client to select materials, furnishings, and decor.
Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”, Oversees the installation of materials, furniture, and other design elements.
Ensures client satisfaction by visiting the project on completion with the client; resolves any complaints or concerns.
Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”.
Other requirements during work...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of experience in Workplace Interior Design or architecture Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Design or another related field preferred Proficiency in 3Dsmax, Corona Render, Photoshop, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), InDesign Strong presence in the market, active engagement in industry events.
Workplace Interior
A Portfolio of signature conceptual design work, including some large workplace transformation projects.
Experience and confidence in creating and delivering design pitches to corporate clients that win business.
Exceptional client management and project delivery abilities, effectively contributing to multiple projects at the same time.
Experience and expertise in maintaining design integrity from design concept to on-site construction.
Impressive track record of happy clients.
Love a challenge, have a healthy competitive spirit and thrive in a team environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 5 days per week
Work location: 12th Fl, Daeha Business Center, 360 Kim Ma Street, Ba Dinh District, Ha Noi
Salary and bonus: Competitive
Strong career promotion with friendly and open working environment
Competitive income includes basic salaries, bonuses and commission.
Welfare programs: Travel, Teambuilding, social insurance....

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Daeha Building, 360 Kim Ma Street, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

