Tuyển Thiết kế và Kiến trúc CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Surveying and measuring project site.

Works with clients to determine initial goals and requirements for the space to be designed.

Undertake design project from concept layout to completion (Conceptualize and sketch design plans.)

Define project requirements and schedule during the “brief”.

Consults with client to select materials, furnishings, and decor.

Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”, Oversees the installation of materials, furniture, and other design elements.

Ensures client satisfaction by visiting the project on completion with the client; resolves any complaints or concerns.

