Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary of responsibilities:

This position will provide knowledge and agricultural technologies to vegetable farmers.

Responsibilities of this position are to support our Integrated Pest Management ("IPM") project activities, such as set up demo crops for integrated pest management, data collection, and training of farmers, and support other project activities as assigned.

Duties and responsibilities:

• Implementation of assigned tasks of Fresh Studio projects in the Lam Dong, ranging

from:

- Data collection from farmers and other parties involved in IPM project

- Setup and monitor IPM demo crops

- Provide technical support to farmers and farmer groups

- Provide training for farmers and farmer groups

- Arrange field days to share new knowledge and technologies with local

farmers and other interested people

- Support farmers in record-keeping

- Coordinate and ensure correct installation and operation by farmers and

farmer groups of agricultural technologies provided to them