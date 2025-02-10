Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Nhân viên văn phòng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Lâm Đồng: 14 Ba Thang Tu Street, Dalat City, Lam Dong province

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Summary of responsibilities:
This position will provide knowledge and agricultural technologies to vegetable farmers.
Responsibilities of this position are to support our Integrated Pest Management ("IPM") project activities, such as set up demo crops for integrated pest management, data collection, and training of farmers, and support other project activities as assigned.
Duties and responsibilities:
Duties and responsibilities
• Implementation of assigned tasks of Fresh Studio projects in the Lam Dong, ranging
from:
- Data collection from farmers and other parties involved in IPM project
- Setup and monitor IPM demo crops
- Provide technical support to farmers and farmer groups
- Provide training for farmers and farmer groups
- Arrange field days to share new knowledge and technologies with local
farmers and other interested people
- Support farmers in record-keeping
- Coordinate and ensure correct installation and operation by farmers and
farmer groups of agricultural technologies provided to them

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 86 Cao Trieu Phat, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, HCM city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

