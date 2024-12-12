Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle

Phục vụ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Phục vụ Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle

Mức lương
10 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Phục vụ Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

• Observe, greet, and take care of customers in an assigned work area.
• Conducting money and credit card transactions at the request of customers accurately and completely.
• Respond promptly to the requirements of customers such as paying prizes, buying points or guiding them to play.
• Provide guests with accurate, friendly and professional playing services.
• Clean the game machine and promptly report any problems to the leaders (if any).
• Support colleagues to best meet the needs of customers.
• Provide information about the players' benefits & the marketing program of the club for customers to know to attract them.
• Strictly follow the club's rules & regulations.
• Perform the tasks according to the requirements appointed by the Club Executive Management.
For your reference, please visit website [protected info]

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Female, under 27 years old, with a professional appearance.
• English communication skills are required.
• College degree or higher; priority given to applicants with a related major.
• Experience in the e-gaming industry for foreigners or in a five-star hotel environment is an advantage.
• Recent graduates seeking a stable, professional work environment in a five-star hotel are encouraged to apply.
• Ability to work rotating shifts, night shifts, and holidays.

Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Service chage
Hoạt động nhóm
Team Buiding

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle

Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 19-23 Công trường Lam Sơn, Quận 1, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

