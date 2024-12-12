Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Phục vụ Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Phục vụ Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu
• Observe, greet, and take care of customers in an assigned work area.
• Conducting money and credit card transactions at the request of customers accurately and completely.
• Respond promptly to the requirements of customers such as paying prizes, buying points or guiding them to play.
• Provide guests with accurate, friendly and professional playing services.
• Clean the game machine and promptly report any problems to the leaders (if any).
• Support colleagues to best meet the needs of customers.
• Provide information about the players' benefits & the marketing program of the club for customers to know to attract them.
• Strictly follow the club's rules & regulations.
• Perform the tasks according to the requirements appointed by the Club Executive Management.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• English communication skills are required.
• College degree or higher; priority given to applicants with a related major.
• Experience in the e-gaming industry for foreigners or in a five-star hotel environment is an advantage.
• Recent graduates seeking a stable, professional work environment in a five-star hotel are encouraged to apply.
• Ability to work rotating shifts, night shifts, and holidays.
Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Service chage
Hoạt động nhóm
Team Buiding
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
