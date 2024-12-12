Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

• Observe, greet, and take care of customers in an assigned work area.

• Conducting money and credit card transactions at the request of customers accurately and completely.

• Respond promptly to the requirements of customers such as paying prizes, buying points or guiding them to play.

• Provide guests with accurate, friendly and professional playing services.

• Clean the game machine and promptly report any problems to the leaders (if any).

• Support colleagues to best meet the needs of customers.

• Provide information about the players' benefits & the marketing program of the club for customers to know to attract them.

• Strictly follow the club's rules & regulations.

• Perform the tasks according to the requirements appointed by the Club Executive Management.

