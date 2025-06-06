Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/07/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Phục vụ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Phục vụ Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: The Galleria by Masterise Homes, Biển Hồ, Vinhomes Ocean Park, 02, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Phục vụ Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

Mục tiêu/Objective
1. Perform duties regarding customer transaction attendance and resolution under obligations in entered SPAs.
2. Ensure compliance with operational services process to improve customer experience and ease.
3. Ensure compliance with service norms and standards of Masterise brand.
Trách nhiệm chính/Key accountabilities
1. Attend and solve customer requests in connection with procedures, services at Service Counters.
2. Update customer’s information to the system, create reservation form, booking form, confirm transactions.
3. Guide customers on payment (POS, online bank transfer, cash) and completion of unit purchase procedures.
4. Collaborate with Transaction Documents Management to return documents related with SPAs, unit transfer, bank loan documents to customers on time.
5. Deliver documents to Customers and follow the delivery documents, notifications, official documents to customers.
6. Conduct customer care/ appreciation activities under the requirements of line manager.
7. Other tasks assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TMDV số 19, Tòa nhà Masteri An Phú, 179 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-phuc-vu-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job361756
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hung Way
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hung Way làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hung Way
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm RT Holdings
Tuyển Phục vụ RT Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
RT Holdings
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sân Golf Thủ Đức
Tuyển Phục vụ Sân Golf Thủ Đức làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sân Golf Thủ Đức
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Suoi Tien Group
Tuyển Phục vụ Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Suoi Tien Group
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM Hồng Ký Mì Gia
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty TNHH TM Hồng Ký Mì Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM Hồng Ký Mì Gia
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shilla Bags International
Tuyển Phục vụ Shilla Bags International làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shilla Bags International
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hung Way
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hung Way làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hung Way
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm RT Holdings
Tuyển Phục vụ RT Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
RT Holdings
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sân Golf Thủ Đức
Tuyển Phục vụ Sân Golf Thủ Đức làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sân Golf Thủ Đức
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Suoi Tien Group
Tuyển Phục vụ Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Suoi Tien Group
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM Hồng Ký Mì Gia
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty TNHH TM Hồng Ký Mì Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM Hồng Ký Mì Gia
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shilla Bags International
Tuyển Phục vụ Shilla Bags International làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shilla Bags International
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY TNHH GF CAPITAL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GF CAPITAL (VIỆT NAM)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Tập đoàn BRG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Tập đoàn BRG
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Nhà Hàng SVN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Nhà Hàng SVN
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Hộ Kinh Doanh Dịch Vụ Hạnh Phúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 0 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Dịch Vụ Hạnh Phúc
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH KHÁCH SẠN LESTAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 65 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH KHÁCH SẠN LESTAR
5 - 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GOLDEN SHARK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GOLDEN SHARK
8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GOLDEN SHARK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GOLDEN SHARK
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty TNHH Sơn Ba làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Sơn Ba
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty TNHH Khách sạn Cititel Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu Công ty TNHH Khách sạn Cititel Hà Nội
5 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Du lịch Song Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Du lịch Song Long
6.5 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế Thu Cúc – Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Y Khoa & Thẩm Mỹ Thu Cúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế Thu Cúc – Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Y Khoa & Thẩm Mỹ Thu Cúc
2.6 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty Cổ Phần Linh Nhâm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Linh Nhâm
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Solaria Boutique Hotel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Solaria Boutique Hotel
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Solaria Boutique Hotel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Solaria Boutique Hotel
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công TY TNHH Thương Mại Việt Nam Pakistan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 9 Triệu Công TY TNHH Thương Mại Việt Nam Pakistan
4 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 9 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
4 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Tự động hóa Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Tự động hóa Toàn Cầu
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Sen làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Sen
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Nhà Hàng Nhật Bản Masu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Nhà Hàng Nhật Bản Masu
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty TNHH DN SOLUTIONS VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,500 USD Công Ty TNHH DN SOLUTIONS VINA
500 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Ngân hàng TMCP Đầu tư và Phát triển Việt Nam (BIDV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Đầu tư và Phát triển Việt Nam (BIDV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ U.S. Mission Vietnam – U.S. Embassy In Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7,456 USD U.S. Mission Vietnam – U.S. Embassy In Hanoi
Trên 7,456 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phục vụ Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Quản lý Quỹ Đầu tư Chứng khoán Vietcombank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm