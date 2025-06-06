Tuyển Phục vụ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Mục tiêu/Objective

1. Perform duties regarding customer transaction attendance and resolution under obligations in entered SPAs.

2. Ensure compliance with operational services process to improve customer experience and ease.

3. Ensure compliance with service norms and standards of Masterise brand.

Trách nhiệm chính/Key accountabilities

1. Attend and solve customer requests in connection with procedures, services at Service Counters.

2. Update customer’s information to the system, create reservation form, booking form, confirm transactions.

3. Guide customers on payment (POS, online bank transfer, cash) and completion of unit purchase procedures.

4. Collaborate with Transaction Documents Management to return documents related with SPAs, unit transfer, bank loan documents to customers on time.

5. Deliver documents to Customers and follow the delivery documents, notifications, official documents to customers.

6. Conduct customer care/ appreciation activities under the requirements of line manager.

7. Other tasks assigned by line manager.