Tuyển Quảng cáo/Sáng tạo Công ty TNHH Boyd Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quảng cáo/Sáng tạo Tại Công ty TNHH Boyd Việt Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Lô CN2
- 4, KCN Yên Phong (khu mở rộng), xã Yên Trung, huyện Yên Phong, Bắc Ninh, Yên Phong
Mô Tả Công Việc
- Establish and operate annual production plan.
- Productivity Management: Yield management, nonconformity management...
- Delivery Management: Customer Delivery Management, Lead Time Management
- Efficiency Management: Process rationalization operation, loss management, efficiency management
- Organization and personnel management in production department
- Training and training of production manpower
- Annual Budget Management in Production
- Other jobs assigned from Operation manager.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
- Language: English fluency
- Pro-active and work carefully, be able to work under pressure
- Ability to analyse and solve problems effectively
- Excellent planning, negotiating, and organizing skills
- Ability to motivate co-workers, colleagues and others
- Making report skill and presentation skill; teamwork skill
- Enthusiastic
- LEAN Kaizen, 6 sigma, MS office
- Ability to operate in a systematic and logical manner
Phúc Lợi
Comprehensive Health Care Package (AON Insurance), 24/24 Personal Accident Insurance
We have the shuttle bus to take staff from AEON mall, Long Bien, Hanoi to company
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
