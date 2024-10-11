Tuyển Quảng cáo/Sáng tạo Công ty TNHH Boyd Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Lô CN2 - 4, KCN Yên Phong (khu mở rộng), xã Yên Trung, huyện Yên Phong, Bắc Ninh, Yên Phong

- Establish and operate annual production plan.

- Productivity Management: Yield management, nonconformity management...

- Delivery Management: Customer Delivery Management, Lead Time Management

- Efficiency Management: Process rationalization operation, loss management, efficiency management

- Organization and personnel management in production department

- Training and training of production manpower

- Annual Budget Management in Production

- Other jobs assigned from Operation manager.

Having at least 5 years of working experience in the same position. We prioritize candidates who have working experience in Assembly, Testing, Packing (Produce electronics parts.)

- Language: English fluency

- Pro-active and work carefully, be able to work under pressure

- Ability to analyse and solve problems effectively

- Excellent planning, negotiating, and organizing skills

- Ability to motivate co-workers, colleagues and others

- Making report skill and presentation skill; teamwork skill

- Enthusiastic

- LEAN Kaizen, 6 sigma, MS office

- Ability to operate in a systematic and logical manner

Very attractive salary package and bonuses

Comprehensive Health Care Package (AON Insurance), 24/24 Personal Accident Insurance

We have the shuttle bus to take staff from AEON mall, Long Bien, Hanoi to company

