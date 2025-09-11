Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/10/2025
Unit Corp

Business Analyst

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Unit Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, Phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in big projects belongs to Finance, Banking & Insurance.
Finance, Banking & Insurance.
Understand and document business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions.
business processes
workflows
Collaborate with business users/stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into technical requirements.
understand business needs
technical requirements.
Conduct requirement gathering sessions with clients to identify their needs and expectations.
requirement gathering sessions
Conduct research and provide analysis as needed to support Management in decision making.
research
provide analysis
Collaborate with PM, Technical leads, and other technical roles to design optimal solutions.
optimal solutions
Design application mock-ups, wireframes, prototypes.
Document project operations (User Stories, BRD, URD, SRS) and create user guide.
User Stories, BRD, URD, SRS
Create and perform system tests.
system tests
Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects.
Monitor deliverables

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have knowledge in the fields of Insurance, Finance, Banking, Enterprise.
Insurance, Finance, Banking, Enterprise
4+ years of experience in the same position or work experience in an analytics and systems development capacity.
4+ years of experience
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Finance - Banking or related fields.
Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Finance - Banking
Demonstrate organizational, analytical, as well as presentation and related skills.
Familiar with SQL language and database management.
SQL language
database management.
Have experience working on large-scale web app.
large-scale web app
Basic understanding of technology system interfaces and data integration.
technology system interfaces
data integration
Knowledge of Business Process Modeling using decision tables/trees and data flows, etc.
Business Process Modeling
Practical experience generating process documentation and reports.
generating process documentation
reports
Familiarity with project management methods (Agile, Waterfall, etc.).
Agile, Waterfall
Good verbal and written communication skills in English..
Good time-management and communication skills.
Work independently, teamwork.
Flexible, dynamic attitude.

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;
Work on the latest technology platform;
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Unit Corp

Unit Corp

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5-6-7-8-9-10 - Nikko Building, 374 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

