Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, Phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in big projects belongs to Finance, Banking & Insurance.

Understand and document business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions.

Collaborate with business users/stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into technical requirements.

Conduct requirement gathering sessions with clients to identify their needs and expectations.

Conduct research and provide analysis as needed to support Management in decision making.

Collaborate with PM, Technical leads, and other technical roles to design optimal solutions.

Design application mock-ups, wireframes, prototypes.

Document project operations (User Stories, BRD, URD, SRS) and create user guide.

Create and perform system tests.

Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have knowledge in the fields of Insurance, Finance, Banking, Enterprise.

4+ years of experience in the same position or work experience in an analytics and systems development capacity.

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Finance - Banking or related fields.

Demonstrate organizational, analytical, as well as presentation and related skills.

Familiar with SQL language and database management.

Have experience working on large-scale web app.

Basic understanding of technology system interfaces and data integration.

Knowledge of Business Process Modeling using decision tables/trees and data flows, etc.

Practical experience generating process documentation and reports.

Familiarity with project management methods (Agile, Waterfall, etc.).

Good verbal and written communication skills in English..

Good time-management and communication skills.

Work independently, teamwork.

Flexible, dynamic attitude.

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;

12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year

Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;

13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;

UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;

Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;

Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;

Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;

Work on the latest technology platform;

Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities

