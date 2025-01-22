Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Personnel and Administration Management:

• Handle basic tasks such as recruitment, personnel transfers, file management, and any other tasks assigned by superiors.

• Manage monthly attendance, scheduling, salary calculations, and personnel report management.

Office Management:

• Oversee office utilities (water, electricity), sanitation, office supplies, and dormitory management.

Employee Welfare Management:

• Responsible for the statistics, communication, and distribution of employee welfare benefits, ensuring all entitlements are provided in a timely manner.

Public Relations Support:

• Assist the company in maintaining external relations with local government and key clients.

• Ensure smooth and professional reception of visiting customers and partners.

Administrative Support:

• Perform other duties related to the Personnel and Administration Department as assigned by superiors.

岗位职责：

1、完成人事入转调离和档案管理等基础工作以及上级临时交办的其他工作；

2、负责月度考勤统计、排班管理、薪酬核算及各类人事报表统计及整理；