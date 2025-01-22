Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN4

- 2, Yen Phong Il

- C Industrial Park, Dong Tien and Tam Giang Commune, Yen Phong District,, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Personnel and Administration Management:
• Handle basic tasks such as recruitment, personnel transfers, file management, and any other tasks assigned by superiors.
• Manage monthly attendance, scheduling, salary calculations, and personnel report management.
Office Management:
• Oversee office utilities (water, electricity), sanitation, office supplies, and dormitory management.
Employee Welfare Management:
• Responsible for the statistics, communication, and distribution of employee welfare benefits, ensuring all entitlements are provided in a timely manner.
Public Relations Support:
• Assist the company in maintaining external relations with local government and key clients.
• Ensure smooth and professional reception of visiting customers and partners.
Administrative Support:
• Perform other duties related to the Personnel and Administration Department as assigned by superiors.
岗位职责：
1、完成人事入转调离和档案管理等基础工作以及上级临时交办的其他工作；
2、负责月度考勤统计、排班管理、薪酬核算及各类人事报表统计及整理；

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No.4800 Sixian Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

