Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Working in the production lines, assure the production speed, quantity, quality of the products.

• Assure all production requirement and standards applied consistently.

• Study and do trials the methods to increase production efficiency and performance that not effected to the product quality.

• Finish the products, label, pack the finish goods.

• Operating the machines correctly and safely.

• Report the problems of the machine during production.

• Manage the production workers.

• Co-operating with the other production staffs to achieve the plan/ KPI of the production department.

• Co-operating with the other department staffs in case of issue raising/ improvement activities.

• Perform the other requirement of the seniors.