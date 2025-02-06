Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Asia Pioneer Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,500 USD

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Asia Pioneer Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,500 USD

Asia Pioneer Travel
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Asia Pioneer Travel

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Asia Pioneer Travel

Mức lương
500 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, số 18 Yên Ninh, phường Trúc Bạch, quận Ba Đình, TP Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,500 USD

English-Speaking Sales Executive (Inbound Travel Consultant)
- Location: Hanoi, Vietnam
Location:
- Employment Type: Full-time
- Employment Type:
- Income: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000 VND++/month (based on experience, performance & revenue)
- Income:
Why Join Asia Pioneer Travel?
Why Join Asia Pioneer Travel
At Asia Pioneer Travel, we specialize in designing tailor-made, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences for sophisticated travelers. We are looking for passionate and talented individuals to join our team as English-Speaking Sales Executives
Asia Pioneer Travel, we specialize in designing tailor-made, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences
passionate and talented
English-Speaking Sales Executives
If you're seeking:
- A supportive, friendly, and professional work environment
- Exciting career growth opportunities
- Attractive income with performance-based incentives
- The chance to create unforgettable journeys for travelers worldwide
Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Why Join Us?
- A Dynamic & Open Workplace: We foster a culture of learning, innovation, and teamwork.
A Dynamic & Open Workplace:

Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Asia Pioneer Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Pioneer Travel

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asia Pioneer Travel

Asia Pioneer Travel

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Sales Office: 18 Yen Ninh, Truc Bach, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-admin-sales-support-sales-associate-thu-nhap-500-2-500-thang-tai-ha-noi-job293938
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN METAMARS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN METAMARS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TAKEUNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TAKEUNI VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ phần Odin Land Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Odin Land Miền Bắc
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÊ TÔNG ROCKWELL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÊ TÔNG ROCKWELL
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC KIỂU VIỆT XỊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC KIỂU VIỆT XỊN
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Simon Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Simon Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ BÌNH MINH GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ BÌNH MINH GROUP
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PALM FOREST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PALM FOREST VIỆT NAM
17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH KIm Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH KIm Hưng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC TÂM DƯỢC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC TÂM DƯỢC
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Thể Thao Sông Hồng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thể Thao Sông Hồng
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI CHAMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI CHAMY
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị và Công nghệ TEKCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị và Công nghệ TEKCOM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC HẢI INVEST làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC HẢI INVEST
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu tư Giáo dục Và Phát triển Nguồn Lực Quốc Tế Pasal làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu tư Giáo dục Và Phát triển Nguồn Lực Quốc Tế Pasal
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DNP HOLDING Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DNP HOLDING Pro Company
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI FUMO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI FUMO
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH TabTab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH TabTab Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ phần Toyota Thái Hòa Từ Liêm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Toyota Thái Hòa Từ Liêm
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Trade Intelligence làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 5 Triệu Trade Intelligence
25 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ PALFISH SINGAPORE - VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ PALFISH SINGAPORE - VIETNAM
8 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công nghệ Ama làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công nghệ Ama
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Trade Intelligence làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trade Intelligence
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Kỹ thuật Lê Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty CP Kỹ thuật Lê Bình
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tư vấn và Phát triển Sao Khuê làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty CP Tư vấn và Phát triển Sao Khuê
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty cổ phần sản xuất và cơ điện Hồng Phúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần sản xuất và cơ điện Hồng Phúc
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm