Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.

Because of business demand, we are in need of recruiting 01 Administration Officer (AEON MALL Ha Dong)

+ Work location: AEON MALL Ha Dong

+ Working time: On average 5 days/week and in shift (A shift 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM & C shift 1:30 PM – 10:30 PM, about 5-7 C shifts per month), 1-2 OFF days/week not fixed on weekends, some shifts on public holidays

+ Report to: Team Leader/ Manager

1. Be responsible for data of tenant staff, customer bus, medical room and office equipment (e.g., stationery, printers, postage system) to ensure smooth operations (25%);

2. Monitor and support tenants in complying with AEON MALL’s regulations and procedures to maintain an orderly shopping mall environment (25%);

3. Handle administrative tasks such as contract management requests, payment processing, and preparing monthly duty rosters to support daily operations (20%);

4. Control tenants submit all required legal documents before openings and maintain valid insurance coverage throughout their operation (10%);