Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/08/2025
AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
400 - 650 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Duong Noi Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.
Because of business demand, we are in need of recruiting 01 Administration Officer (AEON MALL Ha Dong)
+ Work location: AEON MALL Ha Dong
+ Working time: On average 5 days/week and in shift (A shift 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM & C shift 1:30 PM – 10:30 PM, about 5-7 C shifts per month), 1-2 OFF days/week not fixed on weekends, some shifts on public holidays
+ Report to: Team Leader/ Manager
1. Be responsible for data of tenant staff, customer bus, medical room and office equipment (e.g., stationery, printers, postage system) to ensure smooth operations (25%);
2. Monitor and support tenants in complying with AEON MALL’s regulations and procedures to maintain an orderly shopping mall environment (25%);
3. Handle administrative tasks such as contract management requests, payment processing, and preparing monthly duty rosters to support daily operations (20%);
4. Control tenants submit all required legal documents before openings and maintain valid insurance coverage throughout their operation (10%);

Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HQ: 3rd Floor – East Office of AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien Dist., Hanoi | Branch: 15th Floor, LIM Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-admin-sales-support-sales-associate-thu-nhap-400-650-thang-tai-ha-noi-job362839
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Printfast Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu Công ty CP Printfast Việt Nam
Trên 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD Creative Force
800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ESRI Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD NAC Viet Resources
400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm