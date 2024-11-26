Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI

Mức lương
8 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 3A Hàng Cá, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu

Set up and manage stores on ecommerce platforms (Grab Food, Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop, Amazon, eBay, and similar platforms).
Update product catalogs, design visuals, and manage content.
Plan promotions and host regular livestreams.
Drive sales and optimize business performance.
Respond to customer inquiries and provide support.
Monitor orders and resolve related issues.
Collaborate with agencies on marketing plans, supervise, and ensure timely execution of communication tasks.
Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Advertising, Communications, Journalism, or related fields is a plus.
At least 2 year of experience in ecommerce.
Hardworking, responsible, and good at time management.
Good communication skills; basic to intermediate English communication skills.
Proficient in office software and online sales platforms; quick to adapt to new trends.
Basic knowledge of design software is an advantage.

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary ranging from 8 to 14 million VND/month, based on capability.
Official contract after a 2-month probation period.
Work schedule: Monday to Saturday.
Paid leave, maternity leave, and holidays as per legal regulations.
Regular salary reviews based on performance and results. Regular bonuses for exceptional performance.
Professional and friendly work environment with opportunities for self-development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 3B Phố Hàng Cá, Phường Hàng Bồ, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

