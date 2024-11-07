Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng May Exports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Tại May Exports VN
Mô tả Công việc
Join Our Team as a Merchandiser for Fruits and Vegetables!
Are you passionate about fresh produce and ready to embark on an exciting journey? We are looking for a dedicated Merchandiser to join our vibrant team, specializing in the export of Vietnam's finest fruits and vegetables.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
What You'll Do:
Travel extensively to meet with local farmers and packers
Cultivate strong relationships within the agricultural community
Find and evaluate new suppliers to expand our network
Negotiate prices and terms to ensure competitive offerings
Oversee the quality and presentation of our products
Manage logistics and export processes for timely delivery
What We're Looking For:
Minimum 2 years of experience in merchandising or a related field
Knowledge of the fruit and vegetable export industry in Vietnam
Strong negotiation skills and a keen business acumen
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
A passion for fresh produce and a commitment to quality
Why Join Us?
Be part of a dynamic team dedicated to showcasing Vietnam's agricultural treasures
Opportunity to travel and connect with local farmers
Competitive salary and benefits
If you're ready to make a difference in the world of fresh produce, apply today! Your journey in the vibrant world of fruits and vegetables awaits!
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
