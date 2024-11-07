Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng May Exports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô tả Công việc

Join Our Team as a Merchandiser for Fruits and Vegetables!

Are you passionate about fresh produce and ready to embark on an exciting journey? We are looking for a dedicated Merchandiser to join our vibrant team, specializing in the export of Vietnam's finest fruits and vegetables.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

What You'll Do:

Travel extensively to meet with local farmers and packers

Cultivate strong relationships within the agricultural community

Find and evaluate new suppliers to expand our network

Negotiate prices and terms to ensure competitive offerings

Oversee the quality and presentation of our products

Manage logistics and export processes for timely delivery

What We're Looking For:

Minimum 2 years of experience in merchandising or a related field

Knowledge of the fruit and vegetable export industry in Vietnam

Strong negotiation skills and a keen business acumen

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

A passion for fresh produce and a commitment to quality

Why Join Us?

Be part of a dynamic team dedicated to showcasing Vietnam's agricultural treasures

Opportunity to travel and connect with local farmers

Competitive salary and benefits

If you're ready to make a difference in the world of fresh produce, apply today! Your journey in the vibrant world of fruits and vegetables awaits!

Tại May Exports VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Phụ cấp

Đồng phục

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Công tác phí

Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại May Exports VN

