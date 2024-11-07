Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng May Exports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng May Exports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

May Exports VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/12/2024
May Exports VN

Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Tại May Exports VN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
Join Our Team as a Merchandiser for Fruits and Vegetables!
Are you passionate about fresh produce and ready to embark on an exciting journey? We are looking for a dedicated Merchandiser to join our vibrant team, specializing in the export of Vietnam's finest fruits and vegetables.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
What You'll Do:
Travel extensively to meet with local farmers and packers
Cultivate strong relationships within the agricultural community
Find and evaluate new suppliers to expand our network
Negotiate prices and terms to ensure competitive offerings
Oversee the quality and presentation of our products
Manage logistics and export processes for timely delivery
What We're Looking For:
Minimum 2 years of experience in merchandising or a related field
Knowledge of the fruit and vegetable export industry in Vietnam
Strong negotiation skills and a keen business acumen
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
A passion for fresh produce and a commitment to quality
Why Join Us?
Be part of a dynamic team dedicated to showcasing Vietnam's agricultural treasures
Opportunity to travel and connect with local farmers
Competitive salary and benefits
If you're ready to make a difference in the world of fresh produce, apply today! Your journey in the vibrant world of fruits and vegetables awaits!

Tại May Exports VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại May Exports VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

May Exports VN

May Exports VN

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 46 Chánh Hưng, Bình Hưng, Bình Chánh, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

