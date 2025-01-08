Tuyển Sales Marketing ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 2,500 - 3,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED
- Bình Dương: 4GRX+VVC, D9, An Điền, Bến Cát, Bình Dươn
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 3,500 USD
Job Summary:
The QA Manager will oversee the quality assurance processes for wooden casegoods and upholstered furniture, ensuring all products meet and exceed client specifications and industry standards. This role requires a highly experienced individual with a deep understanding of furniture manufacturing, materials, and finishing techniques.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Quality Management System (QMS) Oversight
Develop, implement, and maintain a robust Quality Management System tailored to wooden casegoods and upholstered furniture.
Establish and document quality standards, inspection protocols, and procedures.
Regularly review and update QMS to align with industry advancements and client requirements.
2. Production Quality Assurance
Conduct inspections of raw materials, in-process production, and finished goods to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Oversee testing of structural integrity, finishing, and upholstery craftsmanship.
Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 3,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED
