Tuyển Sales Marketing ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 2,500 - 3,500 USD

ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
2,500 - 3,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 4GRX+VVC, D9, An Điền, Bến Cát, Bình Dươn

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 3,500 USD

Job Summary:
The QA Manager will oversee the quality assurance processes for wooden casegoods and upholstered furniture, ensuring all products meet and exceed client specifications and industry standards. This role requires a highly experienced individual with a deep understanding of furniture manufacturing, materials, and finishing techniques.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Quality Management System (QMS) Oversight
Develop, implement, and maintain a robust Quality Management System tailored to wooden casegoods and upholstered furniture.
Establish and document quality standards, inspection protocols, and procedures.
Regularly review and update QMS to align with industry advancements and client requirements.
2. Production Quality Assurance
Conduct inspections of raw materials, in-process production, and finished goods to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Oversee testing of structural integrity, finishing, and upholstery craftsmanship.

Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 3,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED

ESSENTIAL HOME FURNITURE COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 4GRX+VVC, D9, An Điền, Bến Cát, Bình Dươn

