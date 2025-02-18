Tuyển Sales Marketing Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Scandinavian Design Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 5A Hữu Nghị, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Human Resources Duties:
• Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, screening resumes, scheduling interviews, and onboarding new hires.

• Finalize monthly payroll by excel and HRIS system
• Maintain and update employee records, contracts, and HR databases.
• Handle working permit for foreigners.
• Ensure compliance with labor laws and company policies.
• Handle employee relations, conflict resolution, and workplace issues professionally.
• Support training and development programs for employees.
• Administer leave management, and benefits coordination.
• Summit reports: headcount, employee using situation, other Government reports,…
• Other tasks as assigned.
Administrative Duties:
• Manage office operations, supplies, and facility maintenance.
• Make monthly payment request.
• Handle correspondence, documentation, and filing systems.
• Coordinate meetings, events, activities and travel arrangements for employees.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Dong Nam Industrial Park, Cu Chi District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

