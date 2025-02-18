Tuyển Sales Marketing Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam
- Bình Dương: 5A Hữu Nghị, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Human Resources Duties:
• Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, screening resumes, scheduling interviews, and onboarding new hires.
•
• Finalize monthly payroll by excel and HRIS system
• Maintain and update employee records, contracts, and HR databases.
• Handle working permit for foreigners.
• Ensure compliance with labor laws and company policies.
• Handle employee relations, conflict resolution, and workplace issues professionally.
• Support training and development programs for employees.
• Administer leave management, and benefits coordination.
• Summit reports: headcount, employee using situation, other Government reports,…
• Other tasks as assigned.
Administrative Duties:
• Manage office operations, supplies, and facility maintenance.
• Make monthly payment request.
• Handle correspondence, documentation, and filing systems.
• Coordinate meetings, events, activities and travel arrangements for employees.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI