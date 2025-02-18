Tuyển Sales Marketing Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Human Resources Duties:

• Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, screening resumes, scheduling interviews, and onboarding new hires.

•

• Finalize monthly payroll by excel and HRIS system

• Maintain and update employee records, contracts, and HR databases.

• Handle working permit for foreigners.

• Ensure compliance with labor laws and company policies.

• Handle employee relations, conflict resolution, and workplace issues professionally.

• Support training and development programs for employees.

• Administer leave management, and benefits coordination.

• Summit reports: headcount, employee using situation, other Government reports,…

• Other tasks as assigned.

Administrative Duties:

• Manage office operations, supplies, and facility maintenance.

• Make monthly payment request.

• Handle correspondence, documentation, and filing systems.

• Coordinate meetings, events, activities and travel arrangements for employees.