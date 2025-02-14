Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Hà Nội Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

JOB DESCRIPTION

Responsible for taking care of assigned customers in USA market, including tasks and responsibities as below:

- Support the sales representative and collaborate with relevant teams on new product development, design, pricing, and sample shipments as needed.

- Prepare necessary documents or samples for any buyer meetings.

- Prepare or verify quotation sheets and spec card sheets for each customer upon request before sending them to buyers.

- Keep product information updated and coordinate with relevant teams on developing new products or materials for sales introductions.

- Review or upload product listings, product quotes, and cost submissions in assigned systems.

- Coordinate with the factory regarding orders and resolve issues related to quality, shipment delivery, and other necessary documentation.

- Address any issues with buyers post-shipment, including those related to delivery, quality, and other concerns.

- Collaborate with the accounting team on payment-related issues.

- Do reports

- Other assigned tasks