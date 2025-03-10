Tuyển Social Media Rowabi Lighting làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Rowabi Lighting
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 22 - 24 Triệu
POSITION BRIEF:
Position: Senior Social Media Specialist
Level: Senior
Employment Type: Full-Time, 100% Remote
Salary: 16 mil - 18 mil VND + Monthly Marketing Commission (Average 6 mil VND)
Working Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 - 17:00 Vietnam Time Zone
Location: Remote
JOB SUMMARY:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Social Media Specialist to lead and execute our social media marketing strategies and oversee our affiliate marketing efforts across platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, targeting the US market. This role will be focused primarily on driving brand awareness, engagement, and sales through social media channels, while managing affiliate partnerships as a secondary focus. The ideal candidate will work closely with our Designers and Ads Team to create cohesive, impactful campaigns and engaging content for both organic social media and paid social ads.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Với Mức Lương 22 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rowabi Lighting Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rowabi Lighting
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI