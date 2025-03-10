Tuyển Social Media Rowabi Lighting làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 24 Triệu

POSITION BRIEF:

Position: Senior Social Media Specialist

Level: Senior

Employment Type: Full-Time, 100% Remote

Salary: 16 mil - 18 mil VND + Monthly Marketing Commission (Average 6 mil VND)

Working Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 - 17:00 Vietnam Time Zone

Location: Remote

JOB SUMMARY:

We are seeking an experienced Senior Social Media Specialist to lead and execute our social media marketing strategies and oversee our affiliate marketing efforts across platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, targeting the US market. This role will be focused primarily on driving brand awareness, engagement, and sales through social media channels, while managing affiliate partnerships as a secondary focus. The ideal candidate will work closely with our Designers and Ads Team to create cohesive, impactful campaigns and engaging content for both organic social media and paid social ads.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: