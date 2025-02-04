Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

I. JOB SUMMARY

Media & Operation staff is responsible for ensuring the operational and organizational efficiency of the company's program at owned media channels and other collaboration media channels; operating communication channels of the company's brand to ensure the effectiveness of communication, contributing to enhancing the corporate image, promoting communication to young consumers about the Company, Company products and their application, thus attracting customers for Company products and supporting the Company's business in general; develop and operate other communication projects of the Department and the Company.



II. MAIN RESPONSIBILITY

Execute tasks of the team, including but not limited to:

1. Operating and organizing the project

- Establish, maintain, and develop relationship networks with multiple organizations/ institutions, and conduct attraction campaigns on other communication channels to ensure a stable source of trainees participating in the program.

- Record & manage the report of trainees attending the program (join live, viewer…).

- Manage, monitor, and supervise the maintenance, repair, and purchase of facilities, equipment, and utensils; ensure the operation of the studio to conduct the program in the best condition.

- Operating company's project (live stream, supporting media agencies, technical support, organizing interactive activities with trainees, motivating trainees, etc.).

- Summarize and make reports of the program.

2. Operating communication channels of the program

- Administer, maintain, and develop the program communication channels (fanpage, website, Facebook group, YouTube, email, phone, etc.).

- Propose and make content plan related to the program, Company and Company products to post on communication channels and our other owned media about the program.

- Design, and produce videos, images, and other media materials for posting on the program communication channels.

- Respond to inquiries and provide customers with accurate and up-to-date information about the program, Company and Company products through communication channels of the program.

3. Other communication activities

- Build and maintain good relationships with journalists and press agencies in Hanoi in particular and the Northern region in general to make them understand well about Company’s activities, and products, and support the Company’s business.

- Collaborate with other Departments to conduct campaigns, and projects to support business development.