Tuyển Social Media Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD
An Accounting Staff has an important role in ensuring the daily and periodically performance of the following main tasks.
a. Daily Accounting work:
- Perform daily booking, post the daily entries in the accounting system/software: Ensure accounts payable records and payments comply with the company's accounting policies and current legal regulations (Accounting Law, Tax Law).
- Supplier contract management: review payment terms, storage documentation. Handle complaints and issues related to payments. Maintain good relationships with suppliers.
- Manage the payment activities, petty cash, the work with Bank related to the payment activities.
- Manage the loan and interest, the schedule to pay the loan and interest.
- Manage the payment to Tax on time and other payment to government.
- Perform the monthly, quarterly, annually mandatory reports in the Vietnam law, and the requirements from the manager and head quarter
b. Other works:
- Coordinate with the accounting/tax/legal consultant to ensure the activities of accounting; and other department related to the cost Purchasing, Maintenance, etc. (inventory; regular reports to authorities, audit, etc.).
- Other ad-hoc tasks are assigned by the Country Manager.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
