Tuyển Social Media Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

An Accounting Staff has an important role in ensuring the daily and periodically performance of the following main tasks.

a. Daily Accounting work:

- Perform daily booking, post the daily entries in the accounting system/software: Ensure accounts payable records and payments comply with the company's accounting policies and current legal regulations (Accounting Law, Tax Law).

- Supplier contract management: review payment terms, storage documentation. Handle complaints and issues related to payments. Maintain good relationships with suppliers.

- Manage the payment activities, petty cash, the work with Bank related to the payment activities.

- Manage the loan and interest, the schedule to pay the loan and interest.

- Manage the payment to Tax on time and other payment to government.

- Perform the monthly, quarterly, annually mandatory reports in the Vietnam law, and the requirements from the manager and head quarter

b. Other works:

- Coordinate with the accounting/tax/legal consultant to ensure the activities of accounting; and other department related to the cost Purchasing, Maintenance, etc. (inventory; regular reports to authorities, audit, etc.).

- Other ad-hoc tasks are assigned by the Country Manager.