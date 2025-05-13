Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Therm- X System Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented International Logistics Specialist to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing all aspects of international logistic process including HS code area, tracking shipment status and work with carries in case issues incurred, and compliance with international trade regulations. You will play a critical role in ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of goods to and from our global customers from all of the facilities and Suppliers to any of our facilities.

Key Responsibilities

• Export and Import Operations:

o Tracking shipments statuses.

o Ensure compliance with all international trade regulations, including customs regulations, export controls, and free trade agreements.

o Prepare and submit customs declarations and other required documentation.

• Supply Chain Management:

o Collaborate with suppliers and customers to ensure timely and accurate delivery of goods.

• Documentation and Compliance:

o Support the team with accurate shipping documentation, including commercial invoices, packing lists, and bills of lading when required/needed.