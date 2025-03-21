Tuyển Social Media VIETNAM HOUSEWARES CORP làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại VIETNAM HOUSEWARES CORP
- Bình Dương: Thuận An, Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receive order information from departments/production units.
• Check the inventory of raw materials and supplies, as well as the required delivery time.
• Develop procurement plans for raw materials, supplies, and reserve orders.
• Contact approved suppliers/subcontractors (NCC/NTP) to obtain at least two price quotations, compare prices, and propose the most suitable option for approval by the Purchasing Department Head.
• Prepare purchase orders, framework agreements, and commercial contracts for review by the Purchasing Department Head/Manager.
• Procure raw materials, supplies, and equipment according to company standards.
• Send suppliers\' delivery schedules to the Logistics Department, production units, and suppliers weekly.
• Monitor supplier deliveries to ensure quality, timely arrival, and correct quantity.
• Report to the Purchasing Department Head on any orders that do not meet quality, delivery time, or quantity requirements.
• Follow up and handle any purchase orders that fail to meet quality, delivery, or quantity expectations.
• Submit weekly reports to the Purchasing Department Head.
• Store and manage relevant documents.
• Prepare ISO documentation for the Purchasing Department for VNHW and INTL, including supplier evaluations, capability assessments, and evaluation plans.
• Prepare documents for CSR audits as required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại VIETNAM HOUSEWARES CORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng, khám sức khỏe, đào tạo, nghỉ phép, trợ cấp đi lại
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VIETNAM HOUSEWARES CORP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
