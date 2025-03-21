Tuyển Social Media VIETNAM HOUSEWARES CORP làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receive order information from departments/production units.

• Check the inventory of raw materials and supplies, as well as the required delivery time.

• Develop procurement plans for raw materials, supplies, and reserve orders.

• Contact approved suppliers/subcontractors (NCC/NTP) to obtain at least two price quotations, compare prices, and propose the most suitable option for approval by the Purchasing Department Head.

• Prepare purchase orders, framework agreements, and commercial contracts for review by the Purchasing Department Head/Manager.

• Procure raw materials, supplies, and equipment according to company standards.

• Send suppliers\' delivery schedules to the Logistics Department, production units, and suppliers weekly.

• Monitor supplier deliveries to ensure quality, timely arrival, and correct quantity.

• Report to the Purchasing Department Head on any orders that do not meet quality, delivery time, or quantity requirements.

• Follow up and handle any purchase orders that fail to meet quality, delivery, or quantity expectations.

• Submit weekly reports to the Purchasing Department Head.

• Store and manage relevant documents.

• Prepare ISO documentation for the Purchasing Department for VNHW and INTL, including supplier evaluations, capability assessments, and evaluation plans.

• Prepare documents for CSR audits as required.