Tuyển Social Media Fluid Power And Controls làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Fluid Power And Controls
- Bình Dương: 29 Street No. 2, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park, Thuan An, Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Prepare all office payments: receive and verify invoices, cross-check with supporting documentation and internal records, create bank payment requests for authorization by the Manager.
- Print and reconcile to bank statement as per local regulation.
- Prepare and file supporting printed documents for debit and credit advice as per local regulation.
- Preparing overseas payment documents with bank, including Company’s stamped customs declaration forms, invoice, sales contract, delivery notes
- Timely payment process for manual payments including tax payment.
- Filing appropriately all the purchase invoices and supporting documents (purchase orders, contracts, invoices, delivery notes, etc.) from vendors.
- Trace and follow up with each vendor to obtain hardcopy documentation for filing
- Daily check and informing customer’s bank transfer to confirm successful sales transactions.
- Reconcile credit card statements and reimbursements to expense claims.
- Perform data entry of financial transactions on a daily basis into Syteline software,
- Prepare monthly cash reporting
- Weekly reconcile the selling price between customer orders & Transfer price sheet
- Issue, print and file all the sales invoices and supporting documents to customers
- Prepare the sales documentation for Company’s chop and signature on sales invoices
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fluid Power And Controls Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fluid Power And Controls
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
