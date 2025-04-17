Tuyển Social Media Fluid Power And Controls làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

- Prepare all office payments: receive and verify invoices, cross-check with supporting documentation and internal records, create bank payment requests for authorization by the Manager.

- Print and reconcile to bank statement as per local regulation.

- Prepare and file supporting printed documents for debit and credit advice as per local regulation.

- Preparing overseas payment documents with bank, including Company’s stamped customs declaration forms, invoice, sales contract, delivery notes

- Timely payment process for manual payments including tax payment.

- Filing appropriately all the purchase invoices and supporting documents (purchase orders, contracts, invoices, delivery notes, etc.) from vendors.

- Trace and follow up with each vendor to obtain hardcopy documentation for filing

- Daily check and informing customer’s bank transfer to confirm successful sales transactions.

- Reconcile credit card statements and reimbursements to expense claims.

- Perform data entry of financial transactions on a daily basis into Syteline software,

- Prepare monthly cash reporting

- Weekly reconcile the selling price between customer orders & Transfer price sheet

- Issue, print and file all the sales invoices and supporting documents to customers

- Prepare the sales documentation for Company’s chop and signature on sales invoices