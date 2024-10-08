Tuyển IT Management/Specialist LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV) Company focuses on smart & ecofriendly automotive components. The VC Company produces high quality & state of the art in car infotainment systems that deliver both information and entertainment on the go for many of the world‘s biggest automobile brands.

We, LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV), conduct core R&D activities, and various product reliability tests in support of our vehicle component business.

As Software Architect of LGEDV Hanoi Office, you will:

Design overall SW Architecture and explicitly make SAD (SW Architectural Design) document based on customer requirements. Consider SW Reusability by checking whether new modules are really needed or not, have the developers utilize the previous design and source code that already developed in other projects to avoid redundant work load Be responsible to lead architectural decision based on constraints, risks and quality attributes among stakeholders i.e.) OEM, developer teams, project leader, developers, validation engineers etc. Act as single point of contact for the company work scope to collect, discuss and review, any technical requirement or topic related to the delivery of products to customer. Propose technical alternatives for resolving cross functional issues at project level Perform a verification review of design Collect or propose new technical programs to be setup, not related to a specific product, but applicable in general. Then manage all related technical activities for the execution of such programs (from planning, to development and testing).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Competencies:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English High responsibility and good teamwork An analytical mind with problem solving attitude

Qualifications:

B.S in Mechatronic Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Computing Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science or related major Advanced programming skill (C++) Familiar with configuration management tool (like Git, Gerrit) Good understanding of software architecture design Understanding of CPU scheduling & memory management Understanding of build system and real time OS

Preferred Qualifications:

Over 3 years of experience in Linux embedded system Has experience in leading architecture design activity in any platforms/projects

Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive and competitive salary package (negotiable upon the interview); 13th month salary + incentive bonus (total remuneration package up to 16 month’s salary) Annual salary review; Support for lunch and transportation. 5 working days/ week: Mon – Fri with flexible working time; 12 days of annual leave, 7 days of company holidays & 10 days of public holidays; Social insurance contribution based on full gross base salary; Premium healthcare & Accident Insurance; Training opportunities abroad & global working environment; Lots of team building activities & internal events.

