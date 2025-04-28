Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, 6th Element Nguyễn Văn Huyên, Tây Hồ, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 USD
Manage architecture of customer facing and mobile based applications. Build and execute cloud strategy. Your job is done when the architecture vision is translated to code.
Provide architecture and solution design consultancy to business departments.
Actively promote DevSecOps approach to development. By doing that you also define and agree on technology stack together with development managers.
Ensure the solution meets all non-functional requirements and is properly documented.
Lead part of delivery in complex projects and R&D initiatives
Participate in development lifecycle to ensure applications are developed in line with defined architecture and development process is following the highest standards.
Actively influence & mentor IT colleagues. You promote ideas by cooperation and explaining instead of pushing.
Acquire and maintain knowledge of major business initiatives and initiatives of competitors in the local market.
Share knowledge and solutions across Home Credit entities in SEA and HQ in Europe.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Solution Architect
Technical Leader
web or mobile
microservices
Automation and infrastructure as code is your favorite approach.
Experience with large projects and international environment.
You know how to code, you have experience with 24/7 availability, infrastructure and cloud (preferably Microsoft Azure)
You speak English and you’re able to present complex concepts and solutions in a way that’s easy to understand to non-technical audience.
speak English
Ability to present complex concepts and solutions in a way that’s easy to understand to a non-technical audience.
You know what GIT, DevSecOps, Microservices, APIs, Big Data, Serverless, NoSQL, Kubernetes, Flutter, Distributed Cache, Hadoop, Kafka, Firewall, MDM, RAID, Subnet, TCO, CBA mean (and more).
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary, Tet bonus, business performance bonus according to regulations and business results. (Income package 14-16 months’ salary/year)
Good, stable and long-term career development opportunities
Soft skills training courses and professional certificates for the job.
Consideration in increasing salary rank from 1 to 2 times/year.
PTI Premium health insurance and high-quality Annual Health Checkup Program.
Annual vacation
Others: Thank-you party; Team building, Company Birthday
Other attractive benefits.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
