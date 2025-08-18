Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VNDIRECT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/09/2025
VNDIRECT Pro Company

Technical Leader

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại VNDIRECT Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 43 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead team, design architect, develop, execute, deliver and maintain large software system development and maintenance projects.
Lead technical skills an Agile Software Development inhouse team that is comprised of for members: coaching, review code, guide...
Ensure that Software Development team adheres to and contributes to the defined processes while still being able to deliver efficiently.
Performing biz requirement analyses, ensure high level of documentation is maintained by the team.
Ensure predictable and reliable delivery of sprints/releases, identifying risk and conducting mitigation action planning.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational Background/Certificates
University degree, major in Technology Information, Computer Science or related field.
2. Work Experienc
7+ years of IT experience in mobile development, implementing of software systems in Swift (IOS), Kotlin (Android), Dart (Flutter) and cross-platform, minimum 5+ years’ experience with designing, developing, delivering and maintaining large scalable enterprise systems.
3. Knowledge/Professional Competence/Skills
Experience with full software development lifecycle including design, architecture, development, building, testing, deployment and maintenance.
Ability to be forward-thinking and be able to analyze and anticipate project, technology and team solutions to ensure successful project delivery.
Ability to own and drive technological and team issues to resolution with minimal guidance.
Strong knowledge of API development
Good knowledge of relational databases, NoSQL databases, cache solutions and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
Self-motivated, curious, eager to learn and able to thrive in a fast-paced of business environment.
Knowledge on Application Development using Software Development Life Cycle SDLC using various methodologies like Agile/Scrum.
4. Core Competencies
Have mindsets that are consistent with the company‘s core values (IPAM & 4C).

Tại VNDIRECT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Community of ethical and dedicated professionals
Professional financial work environment.
Work with an entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and challenge.
2. Performance-based compensation
Competitive income based on ability and contribution.
Annual salary review.
3. Benefits Package
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per labor law.
Participation in 24/7 health and accident insurance.
4. Learning organization and vibrant culture
Open workspace with modern equipment.
Rich and meaningful cultural activities, team-building events, and charitable initiatives.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VNDIRECT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VNDIRECT Pro Company

VNDIRECT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1 Nguyễn Thượng Hiền

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

