Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 43 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Technical Leader

Lead team, design architect, develop, execute, deliver and maintain large software system development and maintenance projects.

Lead technical skills an Agile Software Development inhouse team that is comprised of for members: coaching, review code, guide...

Ensure that Software Development team adheres to and contributes to the defined processes while still being able to deliver efficiently.

Performing biz requirement analyses, ensure high level of documentation is maintained by the team.

Ensure predictable and reliable delivery of sprints/releases, identifying risk and conducting mitigation action planning.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1. Educational Background/Certificates

University degree, major in Technology Information, Computer Science or related field.

2. Work Experienc

7+ years of IT experience in mobile development, implementing of software systems in Swift (IOS), Kotlin (Android), Dart (Flutter) and cross-platform, minimum 5+ years’ experience with designing, developing, delivering and maintaining large scalable enterprise systems.

3. Knowledge/Professional Competence/Skills

Experience with full software development lifecycle including design, architecture, development, building, testing, deployment and maintenance.

Ability to be forward-thinking and be able to analyze and anticipate project, technology and team solutions to ensure successful project delivery.

Ability to own and drive technological and team issues to resolution with minimal guidance.

Strong knowledge of API development

Good knowledge of relational databases, NoSQL databases, cache solutions and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Self-motivated, curious, eager to learn and able to thrive in a fast-paced of business environment.

Knowledge on Application Development using Software Development Life Cycle SDLC using various methodologies like Agile/Scrum.

4. Core Competencies

Have mindsets that are consistent with the company‘s core values (IPAM & 4C).

Quyền Lợi

1. Community of ethical and dedicated professionals

Professional financial work environment.

Work with an entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and challenge.

2. Performance-based compensation

Competitive income based on ability and contribution.

Annual salary review.

3. Benefits Package

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per labor law.

Participation in 24/7 health and accident insurance.

4. Learning organization and vibrant culture

Open workspace with modern equipment.

Rich and meaningful cultural activities, team-building events, and charitable initiatives.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

