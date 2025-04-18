Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
Mức lương
30 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh (toà Toyota), Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu
Work with project managers and customers to understand application requirements
Design infrastructure architecture on cloud (AWS/GCP/Azure)
Implement high-performance API for live stream and real-time system
Configure CI/CD, infrastructure as code using Terraform, Ansible
Configure logging and monitoring system
Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating
Write and review code
Mentor Fresher, junior developers
Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
5+ years experience in software development
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Professional working environment, openness, promotion of creativity
Working with colleagues who want to contribute to society
Respecting your own opinions
Developing a culture of learning in the workplace
Tech Talk every week
Flexible working hours
Salary: 30.000.000 - 60.000.000 VND
2 months probation with 100% of gross salary
13th-month salary and Annual Performance Bonus
12 days of paid leave annually
Salary review: twice a year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
