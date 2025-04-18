Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh (toà Toyota), Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

Work with project managers and customers to understand application requirements

Design infrastructure architecture on cloud (AWS/GCP/Azure)

Implement high-performance API for live stream and real-time system

Configure CI/CD, infrastructure as code using Terraform, Ansible

Configure logging and monitoring system

Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating

Write and review code

Mentor Fresher, junior developers

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years experience in software development

Basic software engineering and Agile principles

Frontend skills (preferred): Javascript (React)/NextJs, VueJS, HTML5, CSS.

Backend skills: Know at least two of these languages: NodeJs, PHP, Go, Python, Java...

Deep knowledge with databases such as MySQL/PostgreSQL/Redis/MongoDB/DynamoDB

Have knowledge of system design, including microservices and serverless

Nice to have

Knowledge of user interface (UI) technologies

Ability to work independently and address ad-hoc challenges

Ability to explain advanced concepts to team members, users, and clients

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional working environment, openness, promotion of creativity

Working with colleagues who want to contribute to society

Respecting your own opinions

Developing a culture of learning in the workplace

Tech Talk every week

Flexible working hours

Salary: 30.000.000 - 60.000.000 VND

2 months probation with 100% of gross salary

13th-month salary and Annual Performance Bonus

12 days of paid leave annually

Salary review: twice a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

