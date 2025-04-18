Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

Technical Leader

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

Mức lương
30 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh (toà Toyota), Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

Work with project managers and customers to understand application requirements
Design infrastructure architecture on cloud (AWS/GCP/Azure)
Implement high-performance API for live stream and real-time system
Configure CI/CD, infrastructure as code using Terraform, Ansible
Configure logging and monitoring system
Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating
Write and review code
Mentor Fresher, junior developers

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years experience in software development
Basic software engineering and Agile principles
Frontend skills (preferred): Javascript (React)/NextJs, VueJS, HTML5, CSS.
Backend skills: Know at least two of these languages: NodeJs, PHP, Go, Python, Java...
Deep knowledge with databases such as MySQL/PostgreSQL/Redis/MongoDB/DynamoDB
Have knowledge of system design, including microservices and serverless
Nice to have
Knowledge of user interface (UI) technologies
Ability to work independently and address ad-hoc challenges
Ability to explain advanced concepts to team members, users, and clients

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional working environment, openness, promotion of creativity
Working with colleagues who want to contribute to society
Respecting your own opinions
Developing a culture of learning in the workplace
Tech Talk every week
Flexible working hours
Salary: 30.000.000 - 60.000.000 VND
2 months probation with 100% of gross salary
13th-month salary and Annual Performance Bonus
12 days of paid leave annually
Salary review: twice a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toyota Building, 315 Trường Chinh, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-leader-thu-nhap-30-60-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job350149
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 55 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VNDIRECT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab)
40 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 48 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
19 - 48 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Tới 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty TNHH Zensho Hà Nội System Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Công ty TNHH Zensho Hà Nội System Center
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BT CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BT CORPORATION
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Hanacans làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hanacans
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm