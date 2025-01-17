Tuyển Technical Manager ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại ArctX Solution LLC
- Hà Nội: F7th, B tower of Epic building, Lane 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Prepare Job ads and announcements, as well as coordinate with responsible parties for posting on various recruitment and social media platforms
• Partner closely with hiring managers to understand hiring needs, position requirements, and team dynamics
• Proactively source, screen, and assess candidates through various channels, including job boards, social media, LinkedIn Recruiter, Boolean/internet data research, and referrals
• Conduct initial screenings and interviews to assess candidates' skills, qualifications, and cultural fit
• Build and maintain strong relationships with candidates, ensuring a positive candidate experience throughout the recruitment process
• Prepare job offers, negotiate terms as needed, and facilitate the onboarding process to ensure a smooth transition for the new hires into the company
• Regularly manage pipeline activity, maintain data integrity, and provide regular updates, metrics, and insights on recruitment activities to senior leadership
• Generate reports for management to make informed decisions.
• Develop of recruiting practices and policies and keep compliance
• Contribute to the annual hiring plan and hiring strategy creation.
• Take part in Employer Branding, and develop communication channels to attract potential candidates
• Organize onboarding procedures with hired candidates following company policies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ArctX Solution LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ArctX Solution LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
