Tuyển Technical Manager ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Prepare Job ads and announcements, as well as coordinate with responsible parties for posting on various recruitment and social media platforms

• Partner closely with hiring managers to understand hiring needs, position requirements, and team dynamics

• Proactively source, screen, and assess candidates through various channels, including job boards, social media, LinkedIn Recruiter, Boolean/internet data research, and referrals

• Conduct initial screenings and interviews to assess candidates' skills, qualifications, and cultural fit

• Build and maintain strong relationships with candidates, ensuring a positive candidate experience throughout the recruitment process

• Prepare job offers, negotiate terms as needed, and facilitate the onboarding process to ensure a smooth transition for the new hires into the company

• Regularly manage pipeline activity, maintain data integrity, and provide regular updates, metrics, and insights on recruitment activities to senior leadership

• Generate reports for management to make informed decisions.

• Develop of recruiting practices and policies and keep compliance

• Contribute to the annual hiring plan and hiring strategy creation.

• Take part in Employer Branding, and develop communication channels to attract potential candidates

• Organize onboarding procedures with hired candidates following company policies.