Tuyển Technical Manager ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ArctX Solution LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
ArctX Solution LLC

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại ArctX Solution LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: F7th, B tower of Epic building, Lane 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager

• Prepare Job ads and announcements, as well as coordinate with responsible parties for posting on various recruitment and social media platforms
• Partner closely with hiring managers to understand hiring needs, position requirements, and team dynamics
• Proactively source, screen, and assess candidates through various channels, including job boards, social media, LinkedIn Recruiter, Boolean/internet data research, and referrals
• Conduct initial screenings and interviews to assess candidates' skills, qualifications, and cultural fit
• Build and maintain strong relationships with candidates, ensuring a positive candidate experience throughout the recruitment process
• Prepare job offers, negotiate terms as needed, and facilitate the onboarding process to ensure a smooth transition for the new hires into the company
• Regularly manage pipeline activity, maintain data integrity, and provide regular updates, metrics, and insights on recruitment activities to senior leadership
• Generate reports for management to make informed decisions.
• Develop of recruiting practices and policies and keep compliance
• Contribute to the annual hiring plan and hiring strategy creation.
• Take part in Employer Branding, and develop communication channels to attract potential candidates
• Organize onboarding procedures with hired candidates following company policies.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ArctX Solution LLC

ArctX Solution LLC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F7th, B tower of Epic building, Lane 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

