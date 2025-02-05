Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Abbott
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Abbott

Trình dược viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trình dược viên Tại Abbott

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Vĩnh Phúc: Vĩnh Phúc, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Trình dược viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Territory Management
• Develop customer database with detailed records of hospital/ health center/ target organization/ health care professionals, etc.
• Evaluate, classify, and identify precise target customers. Prioritize potential territories.
• Establish & maintain close relationship with key accounts through ensuring company services meet their requirements.
• Monitor market trends and competitor activity in assigned territory.
• Collect and report Market intelligence to Supervisor & Marketing team.
2. Planning and organizing:
• Utilize customer database for preparing weekly & monthly working plan, daily detailing calls, resource allocation plan, or direct-to-consumer marketing activities.
3. Business development
• Develop new business opportunities with existing and potential clients.
• Ensure good execution of all Sales & Marketing programs in assigned territory. Strictly track and provide feedback on the programs to upper levels.
• Implement effective daily sales calls and maintain records. Address product complaints in a timely manner.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Abbott

Abbott

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 02 Ngo Duc Ke, Dist. 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

