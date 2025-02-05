Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trình dược viên Tại Abbott
- Vĩnh Phúc: Vĩnh Phúc, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Trình dược viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Territory Management
• Develop customer database with detailed records of hospital/ health center/ target organization/ health care professionals, etc.
• Evaluate, classify, and identify precise target customers. Prioritize potential territories.
• Establish & maintain close relationship with key accounts through ensuring company services meet their requirements.
• Monitor market trends and competitor activity in assigned territory.
• Collect and report Market intelligence to Supervisor & Marketing team.
2. Planning and organizing:
• Utilize customer database for preparing weekly & monthly working plan, daily detailing calls, resource allocation plan, or direct-to-consumer marketing activities.
3. Business development
• Develop new business opportunities with existing and potential clients.
• Ensure good execution of all Sales & Marketing programs in assigned territory. Strictly track and provide feedback on the programs to upper levels.
• Implement effective daily sales calls and maintain records. Address product complaints in a timely manner.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
