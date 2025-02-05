Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Territory Management

• Develop customer database with detailed records of hospital/ health center/ target organization/ health care professionals, etc.

• Evaluate, classify, and identify precise target customers. Prioritize potential territories.

• Establish & maintain close relationship with key accounts through ensuring company services meet their requirements.

• Monitor market trends and competitor activity in assigned territory.

• Collect and report Market intelligence to Supervisor & Marketing team.

2. Planning and organizing:

• Utilize customer database for preparing weekly & monthly working plan, daily detailing calls, resource allocation plan, or direct-to-consumer marketing activities.

3. Business development

• Develop new business opportunities with existing and potential clients.

• Ensure good execution of all Sales & Marketing programs in assigned territory. Strictly track and provide feedback on the programs to upper levels.

• Implement effective daily sales calls and maintain records. Address product complaints in a timely manner.