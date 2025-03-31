Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thanh Hóa: Quảng Thành, Thanh Hóa, Việt Nam, Thành phố Thanh Hóa

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Job Description
• Implementing office administration work on the site as assigned by the Project Manager/Administration Manager;
• Managing office supplies (equipment, furniture, stationery) and ordering new supplies as needed.
• Arranging & controlling the staff accommodation, transportation, PC & Network maintenance and related contracts;
• Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars, hotel reservations;
• Corporating with internal teams (Construction, QC, MEP, Safety, Procurement, Accounting) to complete related tasks;
• Organizing and managing document control and filings in the office, both physical and digital;
• Maintaining a comprehensive record of all documents, ensuring easy access and retrieval when needed;
• Maintaining document accuracy, consistency, and compliance with relevant standards and regulations of the company;
• Managing document access permissions, ensuring that restricted information is only available to authorized personnel;
• Tracking document revisions, maintaining a history of changes and updates to prevent errors and ensure that the most current version of a document is always accessible.
• Other tasks will be discussed via interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 15, tòa nhà CMC, phố Duy Tân, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

