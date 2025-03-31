Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Description

• Implementing office administration work on the site as assigned by the Project Manager/Administration Manager;

• Managing office supplies (equipment, furniture, stationery) and ordering new supplies as needed.

• Arranging & controlling the staff accommodation, transportation, PC & Network maintenance and related contracts;

• Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars, hotel reservations;

• Corporating with internal teams (Construction, QC, MEP, Safety, Procurement, Accounting) to complete related tasks;

• Organizing and managing document control and filings in the office, both physical and digital;

• Maintaining a comprehensive record of all documents, ensuring easy access and retrieval when needed;

• Maintaining document accuracy, consistency, and compliance with relevant standards and regulations of the company;

• Managing document access permissions, ensuring that restricted information is only available to authorized personnel;

• Tracking document revisions, maintaining a history of changes and updates to prevent errors and ensure that the most current version of a document is always accessible.

• Other tasks will be discussed via interview.