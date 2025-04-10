Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Mainetti (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

JOB PURPOSE

HR Coordinator manages and maintains the company’s workforce, improves the employee engagement and takes the responsibility for internal communications.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

BOD Assistant

*Assist BOD in assigned tasks: Arrange meeting schedules, transportation, documents, etc.

Employee Engagement

* Lead all HR-related Events/ Projects.

* Participate in holding meetings, summits; be organizing team members to run internal and external programs (

* Create and implement ideas to engage employees and improve employee satisfaction.

* Support projects from the Group.

Communications

* Take the role as Editor/ Translator

Recruitment

Take responsibility to ensure the workforce by recruiting employees:

* Search CV;