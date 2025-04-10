Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Mainetti (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Mainetti (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mainetti (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/05/2025
Mainetti (Vietnam)

Trưởng phòng nhân sự

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Mainetti (Vietnam)

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Lô CN 2

- 8A, khu công nghiệp Minh Quang, Phường Bạch Sam, Thị xã Mỹ Hào, Tỉnh Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

JOB PURPOSE
HR Coordinator manages and maintains the company’s workforce, improves the employee engagement and takes the responsibility for internal communications.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
BOD Assistant
*Assist BOD in assigned tasks: Arrange meeting schedules, transportation, documents, etc.
Employee Engagement
* Lead all HR-related Events/ Projects.
* Participate in holding meetings, summits; be organizing team members to run internal and external programs (
* Create and implement ideas to engage employees and improve employee satisfaction.
* Support projects from the Group.
Communications
* Take the role as Editor/ Translator
Recruitment
Take responsibility to ensure the workforce by recruiting employees:
* Search CV;

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Mainetti (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
According to the company\'s policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mainetti (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mainetti (Vietnam)

Mainetti (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The 7th street, Longthanh IP, Longthanh district, Dongnai Province.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-nhan-su-thu-nhap-15tr-20tr-thang-tai-hung-yen-job358259
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu
Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
An Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ QS LAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ QS LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ QS LAND
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 50 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Thái Nguyên Hà Nội Hà Nam Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Thanh Hóa Đà Nẵng Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Ngãi Bình Định Quảng Nam Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Khánh Hòa Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Nam Định Hồ Chí Minh Tiền Giang Cần Thơ Long An Bình Phước Bình Dương Tây Ninh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS THĂNG LONG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS THĂNG LONG làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS THĂNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH PASONA VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH PASONA VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH PASONA VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu
Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
An Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ QS LAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ QS LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ QS LAND
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 50 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công ty cổ phần Haplast làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Haplast
28 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần Shogo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Shogo Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần THH Decor (Nesta.vn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 100 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần THH Decor (Nesta.vn)
100 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Hapam Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 300 - 500 USD Hapam Vietnam Ltd.
300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần THH Decor (Nesta.vn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 100 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần THH Decor (Nesta.vn)
100 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Hapam Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 300 - 500 USD Hapam Vietnam Ltd.
300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần THH Decor (Nesta.vn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 100 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần THH Decor (Nesta.vn)
100 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Hapam Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 300 - 500 USD Hapam Vietnam Ltd.
300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công ty TNHH Nesta làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Nesta
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
18 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Mainetti (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Mainetti (Vietnam)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm