Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM
- Bắc Ninh: Lot I2
- 01 & 02, Que Vo Industrial Zone (Extended Phase), Phuong Mao ward, Que Vo town, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Major areas of responsibility:
• 1. To organize and manage the accounting department in order to complete all accounting tasks properly
• 2. Build and maintain the principles and accounting regulations in order that the works of accounting services are done accurately, timely and effectively.
• 3. Plan the yearly budget and monthly analyze actual expense compared with planned budget
• 4. Maintain Accounts Payable and Receivable, ensure compliance with company and tax requirements
• 5. Cooperate with Depts managers for financial planning, budget management as well as implement continuous process improvement
• 6. Complete the monthly financial reports as of company and law requirements
• 7. Build up a strong and effective accounting team by coaching and training team members
• 8. SAP daily follow up and support
• 9. Other tasks upon company requests
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. More than 5 years at same position in manufacturing companies
3. Business oriented with strong Accounting and finance knowledge,
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
