Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Major areas of responsibility:

• 1. To organize and manage the accounting department in order to complete all accounting tasks properly

• 2. Build and maintain the principles and accounting regulations in order that the works of accounting services are done accurately, timely and effectively.

• 3. Plan the yearly budget and monthly analyze actual expense compared with planned budget

• 4. Maintain Accounts Payable and Receivable, ensure compliance with company and tax requirements

• 5. Cooperate with Depts managers for financial planning, budget management as well as implement continuous process improvement

• 6. Complete the monthly financial reports as of company and law requirements

• 7. Build up a strong and effective accounting team by coaching and training team members

• 8. SAP daily follow up and support

• 9. Other tasks upon company requests