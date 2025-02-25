Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM

Trưởng phòng tài chính

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lot I2

- 01 & 02, Que Vo Industrial Zone (Extended Phase), Phuong Mao ward, Que Vo town, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Major areas of responsibility:
• 1. To organize and manage the accounting department in order to complete all accounting tasks properly
• 2. Build and maintain the principles and accounting regulations in order that the works of accounting services are done accurately, timely and effectively.
• 3. Plan the yearly budget and monthly analyze actual expense compared with planned budget
• 4. Maintain Accounts Payable and Receivable, ensure compliance with company and tax requirements
• 5. Cooperate with Depts managers for financial planning, budget management as well as implement continuous process improvement
• 6. Complete the monthly financial reports as of company and law requirements
• 7. Build up a strong and effective accounting team by coaching and training team members
• 8. SAP daily follow up and support
• 9. Other tasks upon company requests

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor degree in Finance, Accounting
2. More than 5 years at same position in manufacturing companies
3. Business oriented with strong Accounting and finance knowledge,

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô I2-01 & 02, Khu công nghiệp Quế Võ mở rộng, phường Phượng Mao, Thị xã Quế Võ, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-tai-chinh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-bac-ninh-job321132
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH SDS Đông Dương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty TNHH SDS Đông Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH SDS Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH TM XD Diệu Long
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Cty TNHH TM XD Diệu Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 15 USD
Cty TNHH TM XD Diệu Long
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 900 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pegasus International College
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Pegasus International College làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pegasus International College
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Tây Hồ
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Tây Hồ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Tây Hồ
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Mecsu
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty cổ phần Mecsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Mecsu
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 9 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 9 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Tuyên Quang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Thanh Hóa Bắc Ninh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC MINH GIA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC MINH GIA làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC MINH GIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH SDS Đông Dương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty TNHH SDS Đông Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH SDS Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH TM XD Diệu Long
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Cty TNHH TM XD Diệu Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 15 USD
Cty TNHH TM XD Diệu Long
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 900 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pegasus International College
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Pegasus International College làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pegasus International College
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Tây Hồ
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Tây Hồ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Tây Hồ
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Mecsu
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty cổ phần Mecsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Mecsu
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 9 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 9 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN THUẾ HINH LAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN THUẾ HINH LAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Hawee Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 13 - 22 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hawee Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục và Đào tạo Tinh hoa Toàn cầu làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục và Đào tạo Tinh hoa Toàn cầu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công Ty TNHH Cresyn Hà Nội làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Công Ty TNHH Cresyn Hà Nội
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Giza Group làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Giza Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm