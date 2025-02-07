Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục và Đào tạo Tinh hoa Toàn cầu làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục và Đào tạo Tinh hoa Toàn cầu
- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
I. Duties
• Perform the duties as a cashier, receive and pay cash, report funds and perform banking transactions.
• Follow up tuition fee receivable, including:
+ Monitoring and updating the list of students in all aspects of accounting
+ Prepare and send invoices for all tuition fees.
+ Follow up by email and phone for parents to ensure that all fees are collected on time.
+ Track unpaid tuition fees.
• Monitoring and synthesizing data about buses, other revenues (except tuition fee) and reporting to General Accountant at Head Office.
• Record all transactions into the accounting books, including cash collection, assets movement, expenditures, revenue…
• Prepare and submit monthly/quarterly/yearly tax declaration
• Liaise with Accounting Department at Head Office to regularly report accounting matters and update new policies or changes.
• Following school budget.
• Perform other duties as directed by superiors.
*** Report line: Head Office & School Operations Director
