Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục và Đào tạo Tinh hoa Toàn cầu làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Duties

• Perform the duties as a cashier, receive and pay cash, report funds and perform banking transactions.

• Follow up tuition fee receivable, including:

+ Monitoring and updating the list of students in all aspects of accounting

+ Prepare and send invoices for all tuition fees.

+ Follow up by email and phone for parents to ensure that all fees are collected on time.

+ Track unpaid tuition fees.

• Monitoring and synthesizing data about buses, other revenues (except tuition fee) and reporting to General Accountant at Head Office.

• Record all transactions into the accounting books, including cash collection, assets movement, expenditures, revenue…

• Prepare and submit monthly/quarterly/yearly tax declaration

• Liaise with Accounting Department at Head Office to regularly report accounting matters and update new policies or changes.

• Following school budget.

• Perform other duties as directed by superiors.

*** Report line: Head Office & School Operations Director