Tuyển Unity Developer Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 17, tòa HUD, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

This position is for Mirai Studio, a new game company spun off from Icetea Labs. Mirai Studio is a young startup but has created potential products and is well-received by customers in the market. Over the past two years we have grown, developing and independently publishing more than 60 games spanning various sub-genres.

We are confident to bring you the ideal career development environment. If you are a candidate with a passion for game development, apply and become a member of Mirai Studio!

Implement prototypes and production builds for company's hyper casual and casual games

Tackle technical issues, identify bottlenecks for performance optimization.

Contribute game ideas (if any)

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 1 year experience with hyper casual/casual game/puzzle game

Strong in creating game-mechanic algorithm/solution

Experienced in source control systems such as Git in a multi-developer team environment

Experienced in integrating Firebase Analytics, FCM...

Experience working on a physics-based game project

Experience profiling and optimizing the game and render performance (GPU and CPU)

Having games in any marketplace (App Store/Play Store).

Nice-to-have:

Experience customizing CICD for previous projects

Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & benefits:

Salary: Negotiate

Probationary 100% salary. Review salary every year and increase salary as soon as you have excellent performance

Fixed bonus 13 months salary and bonus for business performance according to profit sharing policy (total income can be up to 15 - 20 months salary).

New Year bonuses, birthdays, gifts on holidays, mid-autumn festivals, and special occasions (Children's New Year, March 8th, October 20th ...)

Fully enjoy the insurance regimes and holidays in accordance with the company's regulations and current laws.

Mode of visiting sick, surgery, filial piety for employees and employees' families.

Annual health check (can be registered with relatives at a preferential cost)

PTI premium health insurance package with a total limit of up to 270M/year (purchased together with relatives at a preferential price).

Travel, team building at least 2 times/year, happy hour every Wednesday.

Modern machinery and working equipment.

Work environment:

Working in a professional working environment, the full operating process clearly includes from Game Design - Art - Dev - Marketing, full cycle.

Working in a Grade A office with full facilities at IPH - one of the best offices in Vietnam.

The working environment is open and comfortable to contribute ideas.

Join unlimited entertainment, sports, esports, board games, and parties.

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Opportunities for advancement and development:

Attend training sessions and share knowledge within the team.

Opportunity to participate and build quality game projects.

Opportunity to participate in 2D/3D game development, not only hyper casual but also hybrid (hybrid game series between hyper-casual and mid-core)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs

