Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Unity Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Unity Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 63 Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cẩm Lệ

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain high-quality software for the Unity platform.
Collaborate with designers, artists, and other developers to create interactive applications.
Implement game functionality according to communicated designs.
Translate design specifications into functional game code.
Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and propose solutions to address and mitigate these issues.
Maintain code quality, organization, and automation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong C# coding skills with OOP.
Experience in game/software development using the Unity Engine, including scripting, textures, animation, and GUI styles is a plus.
Experience in using Unity Game Services; Photon or any multiplayer game service is a plus.
Experience in performance profiling and optimizing Unity applications on devices is a plus.
Proficient in coding, architecture, and 3D math is a plus.
Experience developing games in specific genres like RPG, Card, platformer, etc.
Knowledge of Unity services like Multiplayer, Ads, Analytics, etc.
Contributions to Unity Asset Store or open source Unity projects
Experience using source control systems like Git
Good English communication (write, read, speak and listen) is a plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.
Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.
Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company, so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.
Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance
13th Salary
Assistance with operational tools and equipment.
Health insurance program up to 100 million VND/year for employees provided by Prudential
Annual health check-up from Medlatec Clinic
Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee
Salary review twice a year. It means we are pushing each other to be better everyday.
Flexible working hours, freestyle attire
Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment
Technical, English certificate bonus
Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party
Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà HL, 6/82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

