Tuyển Area sales manager Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Reporting to Sales & Operation Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for overall daily operation of all assigned stores, ensuring excellent customer services are provided and the sales target are met. This position will also be responsible to train, coach, and motivate staff to perform their duties at their best.

• Be in charge of all daily operations of all assigned stores, drive the staff to achieve sales targets with measurable results.

• Lead and provide constant support to all store managers in terms of daily retail operations

• Recruit, manage, train, develop and coach all staff, ensure that they are well-versed of product and that excellent customers services are provided

• Ensure that product Visual Merchandising and Store Presentation are in line with the guidelines provided brand in charge

• Co-ordinate and provide feedbacks constantly to the supporting teams both locally as well as in the Head Office in terms of Product, Sales & Marketing, Finance & Accounting, IT and HR

• Study customers’ trends and behaviors in the different stores managed & propose workable programs to drive sales based on the trends.

• Ensure optimal inventory in each store and guide store teams how to achieve this.

• Liaise with local Shopping Mall partners in regards to ongoing & upcoming promotional programs & takes initiative to propose tactical programs in collaborative effort