Tuyển Area sales manager Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhớt Fuchs Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Achieve revenue, gross margin, volume for Automotive After Market in the assigned territory.

- Effective distributor management to ensure distributor meet and exceed minimum performance of the annual business plan.

- Build strong relationship with key customers, including outlet, workshop and commercial fleet.

- Implement the marketing initiatives related to new product/brand, consumer promotion and other specific program.

- Provide management with regular, detailed information on customer needs, market trends, driven activity, pricing, and new

business opportunites.

- Identify sales training needs of Distributor personel.

- Provide monthly Sales Forecast.

- Ensure compliance with company policies.

- Fulfill other task or assigment requested by line manager or board of management.

80% of work will be in the market place.