Tuyển Area sales manager Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhớt Fuchs Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhớt Fuchs Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: CII TOWER, Đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Achieve revenue, gross margin, volume for Automotive After Market in the assigned territory.
- Effective distributor management to ensure distributor meet and exceed minimum performance of the annual business plan.
- Build strong relationship with key customers, including outlet, workshop and commercial fleet.
- Implement the marketing initiatives related to new product/brand, consumer promotion and other specific program.
- Provide management with regular, detailed information on customer needs, market trends, driven activity, pricing, and new
business opportunites.
- Identify sales training needs of Distributor personel.
- Provide monthly Sales Forecast.
- Ensure compliance with company policies.
- Fulfill other task or assigment requested by line manager or board of management.
80% of work will be in the market place.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhớt Fuchs Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhớt Fuchs Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI