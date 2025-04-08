Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and execute strategic sales plans to achieve sales targets and revenue goals.
Lead, motivate, and mentor a team of B2B sales representatives to deliver exceptional performance.
Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with dealers, providing support and guidance to ensure alignment with Dat Bike\'s brand and values.
Identify new business opportunities and partnerships to drive growth and market penetration in South Vietnam.
Stay abreast of market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to inform sales strategies and product development efforts.
Analyze sales data and generate reports to track performance, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
Collaborate cross-functionally with marketing, operations, and product teams to ensure seamless execution of sales initiatives and alignment with company objectives.
Location: Miền Đông/Mekong
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Meal support according to company policy
Comprehensive insurance package, including social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance
MIC insurance, providing additional health protection benefits
Discount price to buy a Dat Bike product.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
