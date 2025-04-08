Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and execute strategic sales plans to achieve sales targets and revenue goals.

Lead, motivate, and mentor a team of B2B sales representatives to deliver exceptional performance.

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with dealers, providing support and guidance to ensure alignment with Dat Bike\'s brand and values.

Identify new business opportunities and partnerships to drive growth and market penetration in South Vietnam.

Stay abreast of market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to inform sales strategies and product development efforts.

Analyze sales data and generate reports to track performance, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.

Collaborate cross-functionally with marketing, operations, and product teams to ensure seamless execution of sales initiatives and alignment with company objectives.

Location: Miền Đông/Mekong

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income

Meal support according to company policy

Comprehensive insurance package, including social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance

MIC insurance, providing additional health protection benefits

Discount price to buy a Dat Bike product.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM

