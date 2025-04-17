Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/05/2025
HEINEKEN Vietnam

Area sales manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ngãi: Quảng Ngãi

- Việt Nam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the job: Area Sales Manager is responsible for overseeing sales operations within a designated geographical area. This role involves developing and implementing sales strategies, managing a team of sales representatives, and ensuring the achievement of sales targets.
About the job
Responsibilities:
Setting up KPIs, allocating sales targets and sales budget for Sales Supervisors/ Sales Representatives and implementing sales plans for assigned areas to ensure all sales activities within the assigned areas are run effectively and to achieve the sales targets.
Monitoring, leading, coaching and training sales teams to improve their performances, to enhance their skills in achieving the sales target, to provide with good services to customers/ consumers and to be in compliance with the selling standards.
Compiling the annual sales plans to determine the sales tactics to achieve the sales targets
Giving the appropriate guidelines to Sales Supervisor/Sales Representative to solve customers/consumers\' complaints and to ensure keeping the good relationships with customers/consumers.
Analyzing and evaluating the fluctuation and changes of market and giving proposals to superiors to enable them taking timely and proper actions for these changes.
Monitoring the reporting system, promotion programs, and distribution activities within the assigned areas to track sales performance and measure return on investment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

HEINEKEN Vietnam

HEINEKEN Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Vietcombank Tower, 18th & 19th floor, 05 Cong Truong Me Linh, Ben Nghe Ward

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-area-sales-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-quang-ngai-job350959
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Cần Thơ Hồ Chí Minh An Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Á Châu Pro Company
Tuyển Area sales manager Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Á Châu Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Á Châu Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Lâm Đồng Bình Phước Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ICONDENIM
Tuyển Area sales manager ICONDENIM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ICONDENIM
Hạn nộp: 02/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Đồng Nai Kiên Giang Long An Bến Tre Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đồng Tháp Sóc Trăng Bình Dương Bình Phước Bạc Liêu Trà Vinh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần phân phối và bán lẻ BT
Tuyển Area sales manager Công ty Cổ phần phân phối và bán lẻ BT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần phân phối và bán lẻ BT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HEINEKEN Vietnam
Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HEINEKEN Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ninja Van
Tuyển Area sales manager Ninja Van làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ninja Van
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Masan Consumer Holdings
Tuyển Area sales manager Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Masan Consumer Holdings
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMICARE
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMICARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMICARE
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI THUYÊN NGUYÊN
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI THUYÊN NGUYÊN làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI THUYÊN NGUYÊN
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Thái Nguyên Hà Nội Hà Nam Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Thanh Hóa Đà Nẵng Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Ngãi Bình Định Quảng Nam Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Khánh Hòa Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Nam Định Hồ Chí Minh Tiền Giang Cần Thơ Long An Bình Phước Bình Dương Tây Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 247 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 236 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quảng Ngãi Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quảng Ngãi Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Cần Thơ Hồ Chí Minh An Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Á Châu Pro Company
Tuyển Area sales manager Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Á Châu Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Á Châu Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Lâm Đồng Bình Phước Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ICONDENIM
Tuyển Area sales manager ICONDENIM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ICONDENIM
Hạn nộp: 02/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Đồng Nai Kiên Giang Long An Bến Tre Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đồng Tháp Sóc Trăng Bình Dương Bình Phước Bạc Liêu Trà Vinh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần phân phối và bán lẻ BT
Tuyển Area sales manager Công ty Cổ phần phân phối và bán lẻ BT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần phân phối và bán lẻ BT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HEINEKEN Vietnam
Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HEINEKEN Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ninja Van
Tuyển Area sales manager Ninja Van làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ninja Van
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Masan Consumer Holdings
Tuyển Area sales manager Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Masan Consumer Holdings
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMICARE
Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMICARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMICARE
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất