Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the job: Area Sales Manager is responsible for overseeing sales operations within a designated geographical area. This role involves developing and implementing sales strategies, managing a team of sales representatives, and ensuring the achievement of sales targets.

About the job

Responsibilities:

Setting up KPIs, allocating sales targets and sales budget for Sales Supervisors/ Sales Representatives and implementing sales plans for assigned areas to ensure all sales activities within the assigned areas are run effectively and to achieve the sales targets.

Monitoring, leading, coaching and training sales teams to improve their performances, to enhance their skills in achieving the sales target, to provide with good services to customers/ consumers and to be in compliance with the selling standards.

Compiling the annual sales plans to determine the sales tactics to achieve the sales targets

Giving the appropriate guidelines to Sales Supervisor/Sales Representative to solve customers/consumers\' complaints and to ensure keeping the good relationships with customers/consumers.

Analyzing and evaluating the fluctuation and changes of market and giving proposals to superiors to enable them taking timely and proper actions for these changes.

Monitoring the reporting system, promotion programs, and distribution activities within the assigned areas to track sales performance and measure return on investment.