Tuyển Viễn thông CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Viễn thông Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK
- Hồ Chí Minh: 98/28 Đường Năm Châu, Phường 11, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Clarify and analyze requirements.
Develop test cases, high-level test designs, and test specifications.
Select relevant test cases for regression testing.
Execute manual and automated test cases, document results, and report issues.
Analyze test results and collaborate with developers for bug validation and troubleshooting.
Communicate findings to both technical and non-technical colleagues.
Build and maintain automation test frameworks, working with both hardware and software in embedded domains.
Configure device drivers and networks on Windows and Linux environments.
Create automated scripts using Batch, PowerShell (Windows), or Bash (Linux).
Ensure all testing outcomes comply with automotive standards.
Share knowledge and mentor team members, fostering a collaborative environment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 years of experience in embedded testing role
Knowledge of testing methods and techniques.
Experience with Linux, Bash, Git/SVN, C/C++ and Python
Experience with Robot Framework
Experience with Agile development methodologies.
Exposure to automation testing.
Proficiency in English for global stakeholder interaction.
Self-driven with strong interpersonal skills.
Quality-focused mindset.
Good teamwork and communication skills.
Effective time management skills.
Self-motivated and committed to continuous learning and personal growth.
Confident in sharing knowledge and collaborating across teams, regardless of technical expertise.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and inclusive work environment.
