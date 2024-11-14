Tuyển Viễn thông CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 98/28 Đường Năm Châu, Phường 11, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Clarify and analyze requirements.

Develop test cases, high-level test designs, and test specifications.

Select relevant test cases for regression testing.

Execute manual and automated test cases, document results, and report issues.

Analyze test results and collaborate with developers for bug validation and troubleshooting.

Communicate findings to both technical and non-technical colleagues.

Build and maintain automation test frameworks, working with both hardware and software in embedded domains.

Configure device drivers and networks on Windows and Linux environments.

Create automated scripts using Batch, PowerShell (Windows), or Bash (Linux).

Ensure all testing outcomes comply with automotive standards.

Share knowledge and mentor team members, fostering a collaborative environment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Mechatronics Engineering, or equivalent.

3 years of experience in embedded testing role

Knowledge of testing methods and techniques.

Experience with Linux, Bash, Git/SVN, C/C++ and Python

Experience with Robot Framework

Experience with Agile development methodologies.

Exposure to automation testing.

Proficiency in English for global stakeholder interaction.

Self-driven with strong interpersonal skills.

Quality-focused mindset.

Good teamwork and communication skills.

Effective time management skills.

Self-motivated and committed to continuous learning and personal growth.

Confident in sharing knowledge and collaborating across teams, regardless of technical expertise.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

A collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

