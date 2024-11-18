Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 26 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 26 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương

Kinh doanh quốc tế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương

Mức lương
23 - 26 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phan Xích Long, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương 23 - 26 Triệu

Develop and implement comprehensive export strategies to increase market share and drive revenue growth.
Manage relationships with key international clients, understanding their needs and providing tailored solutions.
Oversee market research activities to identify emerging opportunities and adjust business strategies accordingly.
Lead cross-functional teams to manage large-scale projects, including product launches and strategic sales initiatives.
Negotiate high-value contracts with international buyers and ensure the successful execution of agreements.
Monitor and analyze market trends, customer feedback, and competitive activity to inform strategic decisions.
Collaborate with operations teams to ensure timely and efficient delivery of shipments
Mentor and develop junior team members, fostering a high-performance culture within the sales team.

Với Mức Lương 23 - 26 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business, International Trade, or a related field.
5+ years of proven experience in export sales, business development, or international trade management or a similar role, preferably in the export business, international sales of agriculture or FMCG sector.
Demonstrated success in growing international markets and closing high-value deals.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and manage teams.
Excellent strategic thinking and analytical skills.
Proficiency in English; knowledge of additional languages such as Chinese is highly desirable.
Deep understanding of international trade regulations and experience managing export documentation.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp
Tham gia đầy đủ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định
Review tăng lương mỗi năm
Thưởng theo năng lực

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, P. Bến Nghé, Q1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-development-manager-thu-nhap-23-26-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job252634
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DAS LA VIE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DAS LA VIE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 15/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Hạn nộp: 22/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DAS LA VIE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DAS LA VIE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 15/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Hạn nộp: 22/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DAS LA VIE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm