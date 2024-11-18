Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 26 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phan Xích Long, Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương 23 - 26 Triệu
Develop and implement comprehensive export strategies to increase market share and drive revenue growth.
Manage relationships with key international clients, understanding their needs and providing tailored solutions.
Oversee market research activities to identify emerging opportunities and adjust business strategies accordingly.
Lead cross-functional teams to manage large-scale projects, including product launches and strategic sales initiatives.
Negotiate high-value contracts with international buyers and ensure the successful execution of agreements.
Monitor and analyze market trends, customer feedback, and competitive activity to inform strategic decisions.
Collaborate with operations teams to ensure timely and efficient delivery of shipments
Mentor and develop junior team members, fostering a high-performance culture within the sales team.
Với Mức Lương 23 - 26 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
5+ years of proven experience in export sales, business development, or international trade management or a similar role, preferably in the export business, international sales of agriculture or FMCG sector.
Demonstrated success in growing international markets and closing high-value deals.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and manage teams.
Excellent strategic thinking and analytical skills.
Proficiency in English; knowledge of additional languages such as Chinese is highly desirable.
Deep understanding of international trade regulations and experience managing export documentation.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Tham gia đầy đủ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định
Review tăng lương mỗi năm
Thưởng theo năng lực
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nông Nghiệp Hoa Cương
