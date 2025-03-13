Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Nghệ An:

- Công ty CP may Minh Anh Tân Kỳ, Tân Kỳ, Nghệ An

- 106 Phố Đức Giang, Thượng Thanh, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Huyện Tân Kỳ

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Building a system of daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly quality reports of the factory to the Board of Directors of the company and the Group. Since then, there are proposals to the Board of Directors of the Company to ensure better quality of goods according to the company's KPIs.
- Coordinate with other departments in the company to monitor and improve processes to ensure quality in production.
- Develop a roadmap to train QA/QC staff in the Company's quality system according to the frequency, period, period to better control and ensure the Company's quality.
- Work with the customer to meet the customer's quality improvement goals in line with the factory's quality goals.
- Develop departmental KPIs in line with the Company's overall KPIs.
+ Working place:
Mian Apparel - 106 Duc Giang street, Long Bien district, Ha Noi city
& responsible for QA activities at some of factories as required
Minh Anh Tan Ky - Hamlet 2 Dien Nam, Ky Tan Commune, Tan Ky District, Nghe An Province

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree or above majoring in apparel or related disciplines
- At least 2 years working in a similar position in a garment manufacturing company
- Having in-depth knowledge of the garment industry's quality system.
- Skills in using English and informatics at work
- Skilled in data collection and analysis.
- Skills in using tools for effective quality control: tables, charts, system processes, ...
- Ability to control and manage operations.
- Ability to train and coordinate staff.
- Have a sense of responsibility, determination and under pressure

Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Negotiable income
- Support for lunch at the company
- 13th month salary bonus, bonus on holidays and Tet.
- Enjoy all welfare policies from the Company (birthday, sickness, filial piety, ...), social insurance, health insurance in accordance with current law.
- Summer travel, annual teambuilding (depending on the context)
- Dynamic, professional and modern environment. The work culture is open and relaxed. Lots of opportunities for growth and advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà Veam Tây Hồ, ngõ 689 đường Lạc Long Quân, Phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

